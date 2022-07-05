ATLANTA — Two Northeast State Community College students recently earned silver and bronze medals respectively at the SkillsUSA national conference, the largest such skills competition in the world.
Laura Franklin was the national runner-up in the Job Interview competition, earning a silver medal.
Hannah McSwain placed third in Extemporaneous Speaking, receiving a bronze medal.
Both students won gold medals in those events at the state competition level.
The Job Interview event evaluated the understanding of employment job applicants demonstrated in applying for positions. The contest involved completing employment applications, preliminary interviews with a receptionist, and in-depth interviews.
Extemporaneous Speaking required contestants to give a three-to-five-minute speech on an assigned topic with five minutes of preparation. Contestants were judged on voice, mechanics, platform deportment, organization and effectiveness.
The national conference was held in Atlanta, where more than 12,000 students, teachers, education leaders, and representatives from 650 national corporations, trade associations, businesses, and labor participated. The event featured 108 hands-on skill and leadership contests.
In addition to Franklin and McSwain, four other Northeast State students placed in the competition.
They were Zack Oliver, fourth place in Technical Drafting; Mayce Wood, fourth place in Job Skills Demonstration; Noah Maxwell, eighth place in Electrical Construction Wiring; and Macon Barden, 13th place in Architectural Drafting.
“We are extremely proud of these students and their performance at the national level,” said Donna Farrell, dean of Northeast State’s Technologies Division. “Such accomplishments speak volumes of the hard work and talent of our students and instructors.”
Northeast State faculty and staff members Ray Acker, Nichole Manz-Young, Steve Smith, Daniel Arnett and Roger Byington accompanied the students to Atlanta.
Founded in 1965 and endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education, SkillsUSA serves more than 395,000 students and instructors in middle schools, high schools and colleges across the Untied States.