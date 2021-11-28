BLOUNTVILLE — Kingsport resident Bryan Kirk has been named Northeast State Community College’s outstanding student for 2021-22.
Kirk, homeschooled for much of his education, will graduate in the spring of 2022 with associate degrees in business administration, economics, accounting, management and finance.
“Northeast State has surprised me. I came here poorly prepared as anyone, but I never thought so many opportunities would find me. Faculty pay attention to what their students are doing, so if you come here and make an effort, it will be noticed,” Kirk said.
HE’S A FIRST-GENERATION COLLEGE STUDENT
“I am a first-generation student, homeschooled from fourth until the 12th grade, so it feels particularly good to represent the school with such a background. It attests to Northeast’s focus of providing an equitable education to people of every origin.”
Asked why he became so involved at Northeast, Kirk, 26, said he was making up for lost time in a way.
“I wanted to make up for lack of involvement while I was homeschooled, and I wanted to seize as many opportunities as possible regardless of my background,” Kirk said. “College is what you make of it and I want to explore as many things as I can.”
He also said in an email interview his family has helped in his post-secondary endeavors.
“I’m thankful for the support of my parents, Bryan and Sandra, and my sister Sarah has been great at keeping me motivated. She’s studying English and history at Northeast,” Kirk said.
WHY WAS HE CHOSEN FOR THE HONOR?
Kirk was chosen for the award for his excellence in academics, career preparation and service that impacts the college’s constituencies, according to a news release from the school. He was selected by Northeast State’s Outstanding Student Award Selection Committee.
“We are extremely pleased to award this honor to Bryan,” Northeast State President Bethany Bullock said in the release. “He has exhibited exemplary academic accomplishment and service to the college. We are so proud of Bryan and the initiative and achievement he has shown during his time at Northeast State.”
THIS IS PART OF SOAR PROGRAM
The award is part of the Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition Awards (SOAR) sponsored by the Tennessee Board of Regents.
Kirk will participate in regional competition this fall. Students who are selected from the regional competition will move on to the statewide level next spring.
SOAR offers opportunities for students, faculty and staff through competitive award programs that select outstanding statewide recipients in each category for both community colleges and colleges of applied technology.
“I couldn’t be more humbled by this honor,” Kirk said. “Northeast State has put so much effort into my personal development since I enrolled in 2018, and I’m thrilled to represent the school on a regional, and hopefully statewide, level.”
Kirk’s honors include 2020 Outstanding Peer Mentor, Northeast State Keeping Our Promise initiative 2020 Distinguished Chapter Officer, Alpha Iota Chi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar.
“All clubs on campus are hosting a food drive. Donations can be dropped off at the General Studies Building’s atrium in Blountville and the deadline is Dec. 7,” Kirk said.
After graduating from Northeast State, Kirk said he plans to complete a bachelor’s degree in economics. He said he hopes to pursue a career in management consulting or automotive manufacturing.
Kirk also said in an email interview he is unsure where he will pursue his four-year degree.
“I’m not sure, but I’d like to transfer to a private liberal arts college in the Northeast,” Kirk said.
