BLOUNTVILLE — The Faculty Office Building at Northeast State Community College has been officially dedicated as Lana Hamilton Hall in honor of Dr. Allana Hamilton.
Hamilton died this year after more than 30 years of service at NSCC and the Tennessee Board of Regents system.
Hamilton spent most of her career at NSCC, rising from adjunct professor to vice president for academic affairs before being appointed president of Jackson State Community College in 2017 and later as TBR vice chancellor for academic affairs.
The ceremony was held at the college’s annual fall convocation ceremony Thursday on the Blountville campus. The TBR approved the renaming in April.
As a first-generation college graduate, she had intended to go to medical school and become a doctor. In graduate school, as a teaching assistant in biology labs, she discovered a love for teaching, which was reinforced by spending summers as a naturalist in a state park.
After earning her master’s degree, she became an adjunct professor at NSCC in 1991.
Hamilton became a full-time faculty member in 1992 and dean of the Science Division in 2001. She became the college’s vice president of academic affairs in 2008 and served in that role until January 2017.
“It is very appropriate that the faculty building is named in Lana’s honor,” said Connie Marshall, vice president for academic affairs. “Because Lana considered it to be an honor and a privilege to be a faculty member herself and to serve the faculty in her role as vice president.”
As vice president at NSCC, she led the faculty, staff, and administration to support the college’s instructional program.
She helped develop new academic programs based on the community’s needs, including an industrial operations technical certificate and a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) initiative involving K-12 schools; public and private colleges and universities; employers; and community members.
She also provided oversight and guidance to academic deans and evening and distance education, learning support, the library, honors program and teaching and learning resources at NSCC.
She continuously evaluated existing educational programs, participated in institutional strategic planning, and developed and managed a $19 million instructional budget.
“Lana represented the best of us,” said William Wilson, former NSCC dean of humanities. “She truly made us all better human beings, better teachers and administrators than we thought we ever could be. Thank you, Lana.”
Hamilton earned a bachelor’s of science degree in biology at Tusculum University, a master’s of science in biological sciences at East Tennessee State University, and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis at ETSU.