ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and Northeast State Community College will be participating in National Signing Day Thursday.
Together with dozens of other NC3 Leadership Schools, TCAT Elizabethton will participate in the NC3 National Letter of Intent Signing Day.
New students for the 2022-23 school year will take part in the ceremonies.
This national event sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes who commit to play sports in college. It is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of work.
Dozens of technical institutions across the country will be hosting ceremonies tied together by live, nationwide simulcasts beginning at 10 a.m. The TCAT Elizabethton livestream will be at https://tcatelizabethton.edu/live. The school is at 426 Highway 91 North, Elizabethton.
Meanwhile, Northeast State will celebrate National Career and Technical Education Signing Day at 3:30 p.m. in the Technical Education Complex on the Blountville campus, 2425 Highway 75.
Like an athletic signing, participants sign a letter of intent with the college and sport an NSCC cap while being celebrated by friends, family, and the community.
The event honors students entering a technical career field and celebrates the dignity of work.
Students from Sullivan East High School and David Crockett High School will participate in the ceremony.
The National Coalition of Certification Centers sponsors the national event in which Northeast is participating.
