Editors note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
From staff reports
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Virtual Academy lead teacher Lisa Mullins has been nominated for the Teacher Spotlight by Principal Sharon Lindsey.
“Ms. Lisa Mullins is the Hawkins County Virtual Academy lead teacher. This is her first year in this role,” Lindsey said.
“She previously served as Hawkins County adult education teacher and as a science teacher at Pathways Alternative School,” Lindsey said.
“Ms. Mullins has been very creative during the COVID pandemic hosting many virtual tutoring sessions with students as well as conducting virtual parent meetings.
“She goes above and beyond her required duties to ensure that virtual academy students are successful.”