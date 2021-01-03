MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen honored three of its volunteer firefighters last month for completing a course on rope rescue operations.
The three volunteer firefighters, Lt. Preston Patrick, Dustin Grindstaff, and MacKenzie Shelton each received a certificate of appreciation and a standing ovation during the Dec. 17 BMA meeting.
“These guys have done a big accomplishment,” said Mayor Pat Stilwell, who presented the certificates.
Mount Carmel Fire Department Chief Jason Byington said those three volunteers deserve recognition for completing the training on their own time.
“I know that we don’t have a lot of cliffs in the town of Mount Carmel,” Byington told the BMA. “But what we do have is a sewer department, and OSHA (federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration) requires us to be trained in rope rescue.”
Byington added, “These guys took their own time to go for two separate weekends, a total of 40-something hours of training, and they all passed. These guys give up their own time just for this town, so we just thought we’ve give them recognition.”