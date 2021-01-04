MOUNT CARMEL — Alderman Steven McLain questioned the legality last month of Mayor Pat Stilwell’s decision to replace him on the Joint Recreation Board.
Following a lengthy and occasionally heated discussion on Dec. 17, 2020, the BMA agreed to table Stilwell’s appointments to the Church Hill/Mount Carmel/Surgoinsville Joint Recreation Board until this month to give City Attorney John Pevy time to research the Joint Rec Board’s interlocal agreement.
During the BMA meeting, Stilwell announced she was replacing McLain as an alderman representative on the Joint Rec Board with newly elected Alderman Mindy Fleishour.
Stilwell also proposed herself for the board, along with local softball coach Jeff Gray. Gray and Fleishour have been organizing tournaments this summer at the City Park.
“The reason I put these two in, all summer long they have had ballgames up here (at the park), and they have worked hard,” Stilwell told the board. “Jeff had drug the fields and took part in all the cleaning up there. Mindy and him both are ball coaches, so that’s the reason I put them in.”
McLain noted, however, that the Joint Rec Board’s interlocal agreement states that all members are appointed for four years. McLain replaced former alderman Gene Christian on the board two years ago.
“Pat, I’m sorry to tell you, but you can’t serve on that board,” McLain added. “You can observe on it.”
McLain noted that the Joint Rec Board rules state that each municipality appoints three citizens, and one staff employee (or alderman) may be designated to serve as a voting member.
McLain said he didn’t have a problem with Fleishour or Gray serving, but he believes he has the right to complete his term.
“The only way that you can be removed from a board is by resignation, death or change of residence,” McLain added.
Stilwell said she was advised by Church Hill City Recorder Josh Russell that her appointments were appropriate.
“I’m just telling you right now, it’s done already settled, and they’ve got it approved down there,” Stilwell said. “When Josh called me, he told me that I could appoint who I want to.”
Alderman Jim Gilliam made a motion to table the appointments, but Stilwell said the vote had to take place that night. The vote was delayed until January, however, after Pevy asked to take a look at the Joint Rec Board’s interlocal agreement.
“Our municipal code doesn’t say that you can’t (appoint who you want to),” Pevy told the mayor. “(The interlocal agreement) does state that it’s a four-year term, but then it says, ‘or until their successor is appointed.’ The language isn’t necessarily very specific what that means.”
Pevy added, “I would like to talk to him (Russell) just to make sure we’re not doing anything improperly. That’s not to say you’re wrong, but I haven’t looked at this (interlocal agreement) until today — and to make sure we’ve got a current version of the interlocal agreement.”
The BMA next meets in regular session on Jan. 28.