KNOXVILLE — Although a group of four Miller Perry Elementary School students just finished fourth grade, they have a lot of knowledge.
The quartet won the Eastern Region 4-H Clover Bowl, which was held May 19 on the campus of the University of Tennessee.
The event tests students in grades 4-8 on their knowledge related to 4-H, agriculture, government, life skills, science and Tennessee. The Clover Bowl consists of three- or four-member teams competing in a single elimination, quiz bowl style tournament format.
Teams from 33 counties are eligible to participate. According to a news release from Sullivan County Schools, the Miller Perry fourth grade team finished as champions in a field of 18 teams.
Miller Perry and one other Sullivan County Schools team earned the opportunity to participate in the regional event by winning the Sullivan County 4-H Clover Bowl at the Ron Ramsey Agriculture Center in Blountville back in April.
Miller Perry’s team members were Ellie Carpenter, Sophie Perry, Harper Skinner and Jonah Stiltner, helped by teacher and coach Angela Jeffers.
Holston Elementary School’s fifth grade team members were Matt Bowie, Cameron Owens, Kendall Watson, Addie Kincaid, and Silas Savinsky. The teachers and coaches were Emily Shipley and Jada Sherfey.
Both schools sent thanks to all the teachers and parents who assisted students in preparing for the 4-H Clover Bowl this year.