Editors note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
PINEY FLATS — Mary Hughes Elementary School Principal Randy Gentry nominated third-grade teacher Melissa Boyd.
“Although many teachers consistently go above and beyond for their students, one teacher immediately comes to mind at Mary Hughes. Melissa Boyd has gone above and beyond for going on 13 years now, and especially during the past year during the pandemic. Melissa has willingly moved around to different grade levels having taught sixth, fourth, first, kindergarten and now third grade,” Gentry said.
“She serves as the school’s tech coach, helping other teachers during the school day and staying after school to take care of technology issues. She volunteers to serve on the school’s social committee, stays after school to chaperone dances, work concession stands, help with Fall Festival, fundraiser nights, etc. When the COVID-19 pandemic shut schools down last spring, she worked countless hours getting laptops ready for distribution to students and helped with that distribution.
“Professionally, Mrs. Boyd has earned her educational specialist degree from Union College in 2017 in Educational Leadership. She leads multiple trainings on technology hardware and software. She has participated in Eastman Chemical Company’s Mathelites program and East Tennessee State University’s Aerospace Program for Educators. Mrs. Boyd has also served as an evaluator/grader for State Portfolio Assessments.
“And oh, on top of all this, and most importantly, Mrs. Boyd does an excellent job in the classroom. She works tirelessly to first make certain she understands what she is to teach thoroughly, then works just as hard to ensure her students learn the material. Melissa Boyd is a logical and easy choice for any recognition that might come her way.”