KINGSPORT — Five people are in the 2022 class of the Kingsport City Schools (KCS) Hall of Fame, to be inducted late next month.
They range from teachers and administrators to a bus driver and coaches, KCS recently announced.
Established in 2015, the award honors and recognizes employees that have made significant contributions to KCS and its students.
The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, in the Dobyns-Bennett High School Buck Van Huss Dome. Of the five, three are still living.
Here are the five and their information from KCS:
• Donald Christian, who retired in 2016 with 25 years of service (1991-2016) as a bus driver for Kingsport City Schools.
Having retired from the trucking industry in 1991, Christian used his knowledge of the road and the mechanics of vehicles to establish a KCS bus drivers training program for new hires.
Over the years, Christian has been responsible for training hundreds of KCS bus drivers while maintaining his daily routes. Christian was elected in the Modern Era category (Retired less than 25 years from induction).
• Cora Cox, who retired in 1982 with 39 years of service (1943-1982) as a special education teacher for KCS. Cox began working in Kingsport as a teacher and girls basketball coach at Douglass High School, the city's African-American high school.
After Kingsport's desegregation and the closure of Douglass in 1966, Cox taught at Robinson Middle School, Sevier Middle School and Johnson Elementary School during her tenure with KCS.
Cox initiated the Kingsport Head Start program, championed programs for autistic children and was twice named the KCS Teacher of the Year. In 1977 she was named Tennessee Teacher of the Year for her exemplary service. In 2012, KCS named Cora Cox Academy in in her honor. Cox was posthumously elected in the Tradition Era category (Retired 25 to 49 years from induction).
• Douglas Dade, who retired in 1996 with 36 years of service (1959-1996) as a teacher for Kingsport City Schools. Dade served as an English language arts teacher for Sevier Middle School and taught summer school English at D-B. In addition, Dade served as president of the Kingsport Teachers Association.
He began teaching at Sevier Middle School while working on his master's degree as a new teacher.
Dade was affectionately known by his former students for his tremendous passion for grammar, diagramming sentences and his giant Larry Bird poster. In 1985 he received the KCS Outstanding Educator Award. Dade was elected in the Tradition Era category (Retired 25 to 49 years from induction).
• Randy Quillin, who retired in 2012 with 40 years of service (1972-2012) as a teacher, coach and administrator for KCS. During Quillin's tenure with KCS, he served as a D-B physical education/wellness teacher (head of the department), assistant principal, assistant girls basketball coach, assistant football coach and freshman baseball coach.
While at Sevier Middle School, he was a physical education/wellness teacher, assistant principal, head girls basketball coach, assistant football coach, assistant boys basketball coach and co-head track coach.
During his time as an administrator, he mastered the skill of disciplining students while still working with them to improve and build upon their behavior, academics and growth as a young person. Quillin was elected in the Modern Era category (Retired less than 25 years from induction).
• LeRoy Sprankle, who retired in 1943 with 21 years of service (1922-1943) as a teacher, coach and athletic director for Kingsport City Schools. Coach Sprankle was recruited to Kingsport in 1922 to teach Algebra but most notably to coach all of the athletic programs for Kingsport High School, the forerunner of D-B.
He was the head basketball, head baseball and head track coach. Sprankle's first quarterback, the legendary Bobby Dodd, made it known that Coach Sprankle was like a second father to him and was directly responsible for his successes and those of generations of Kingsport athletes.
While athletic director, Coach Sprankle was heavily involved in the construction of J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Sprankle was posthumously elected in the Legacy Era category (Retired 50 years or more from induction).
"The Kingsport City Schools Hall of Fame serves as the keystone award recognizing exemplary KCS employees,” KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said. "It is a privilege to honor these exceptional educators and the incredible positive impact they have made on the lives of our students, families, and staff. They are truly the best of the best."
The KCS Hall of Fame features up to two inductees annually in each of the three categories – “Legacy” (Retired 50 years or more from potential induction), “Tradition” (Retired 25 to 49 years from potential induction), and “Modern Era” (Retired less than 25 years from potential induction). To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have been regularly employed by KCS for a minimum of five years and have been retired from the district for a minimum of five years. Any former KCS employee (teacher or non-teacher) meeting the eligibility criteria may be considered.