KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber honored longtime Kingsport banking executive, business and community leader Lynn Shipley on Friday with its Lifetime Member Award during its State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast.
Shipley is the award’s 37th honoree.
“We are proud to present this most deserving honor to Lynn Shipley,” said Brian Miller, Kingsport Chamber chair and utilities division director for Eastman.
Miller said Shipley served in a number of leadership positions for the Kingsport Chamber and the community for numerous years. “We congratulate Lynn on this wonderful accolade.”
Shipley received a standing ovation from the crowd of more than 100 people at the MeadowView Marriott Convention Resort & Convention Center.
“Lynn Shipley is a true gentleman, community servant and great example of what it means to be a business leader,” said Miles Burdine, Kingsport Chamber president and CEO.
“Lynn is largely responsible for the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center being built in our community and he chaired and led the Model City Coalition’s efforts to create the future blueprint plan of what our downtown has and will become. A lot of what we see and enjoy in Kingsport today is thanks to Lynn Shipley and his tireless efforts and the immense amount of time he put into these important endeavors. Lynn Shipley’s impact on this community will be felt for years to come and we are most grateful for all he has done and continues to do.”
The Kingsport Chamber Lifetime Member Award goes to an individual who has made an enormous contribution to the Kingsport Chamber and the community throughout his or her lifetime.
As a recipient of the Kingsport Chamber Lifetime Member Award, Shipley will receive complimentary membership to the Kingsport Chamber for life and will always be recognized with this distinction.