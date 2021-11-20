KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber highlighted a successful year at the State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast on Friday.
The event showcased the Kings- port Chamber’s achievements from this past year and previewed plans for the com- ing year, including the organization’s preparations to celebrate its 75th year in 2022.
Outgoing King- sport Chamber Chair Brian Miller, utilities division director with Eastman, showcased some of the organization’s numerous accomplishments from 2021, and incoming Kingsport Chamber Chair Russ Rogers, general manager with Honda Kingsport, previewed the organization’s plans and goals for 2022.
“It’s been my heartfelt privilege and a true honor to have served as your Kingsport Chamber Board chair this year,” Miller said. “The breadth and depth of the work of your Kingsport Chamber is staggering and makes a colossal difference in our community and for your business and it has been a genuine pleasure to watch this great organization and all it does for our city.”
Rogers said: “I am so honored and excited to be the next board chair of your Kingsport Chamber. It’s humbling to see all of the names of incredible leaders who have been so fortunate to have held this important post in the Chamber’s 75-year history.”
For 2021, Miller highlighted the following accomplishments and actions taken by the Kingsport Chamber, including: Membership obtaining more than 70 new members; KOSBE assisting and training more than 400 new businesses; Workforce Development working on a number of initiatives to build tomorrow’s workforce; Government Relations reviewing more than 1,000 pieces of legislation that make an impact on business; Finance managing 17 budgets with assets exceeding $31 million; Leadership Kingsport graduating 16 new community trustees; Visit Kingsport hosting, supporting or operating more than 30 sporting events with an estimated economic impact of $27 million; Fun Fest celebrating its 40th festival; Keep Kingsport Beautiful receiving another Award of Excellence from Keep America Beautiful; Move to Kingsport welcoming more than 1,197 families from 49 states to Kingsport (since the start of the pandemic); Healthy Kingsport initiating 61 water refill stations for area schools and distributing more than 25,700 reusable water bottles within Kingsport City and Sullivan County school systems; and the Downtown Kingsport Association welcoming 21 new businesses to downtown.
“I know I threw a lot of facts, stats and information at you just now and what’s most impressive is that all of what I just highlighted is just touching the surface,” Miller said about the Kingsport Chamber’s accomplishments from the past year. “And, while you may not remember any of it, I hope your takeaway from all of this is to see what an incredible organization your Kingsport Chamber truly is and how active and involved they are on so many levels.”
For the coming year, Rogers focused on the organization’s continuing efforts to be the promoter and protector of business and announced the Kingsport Chamber is planning a big year to celebrate its 75th year in 2022.
“We have a huge year planned for next year,” Rogers said. He said the chamber will champion the small business owner, lobby for legislation that protects business, be an advocate for education, train the leaders of tomorrow, promote tourism, and welcome a host of sports tournaments, meetings and conventions to Kingsport.
Additionally, he said the chamber will encourage healthy lifestyles and workplaces, protect and preserve natural resources, create fun and impactful events, and recruit more families to Kingsport.
“And, in 2022, your Kingsport Chamber will celebrate 75 years,” Roger said. “We plan on having a big year-long celebration to commemorate this significant accomplishment.”
The Kingsport Chamber also recognized the MeadowView Marriott on marking its 25th year of business this month by presenting a commemorative gift to Ramona Jackson, the resort’s general manager and the membership chair for the Kingsport Chamber.
Some of the Kingsport Chamber’s numerous accomplishments from 2021 included:
Membership
By the end of this year, the Kingsport Chamber’s Membership program will have brought in more than 70 new members — resulting in more than $30,000 of new revenue … and the team hosted more than 20 ribbon cuttings, groundbreakings and other events.
Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship
In a typical year, KOSBE deals with 150 clients. This past year, that number has grown to more than 400 businesses assisted and trained by the team at KOSBE.
So far this year, KOSBE has assisted 24 loans; helped clients create 43 jobs; saved/retained 464 jobs; formed $4 million in capital infusion; facilitated 26 business training events covering myriad topics, including COVID-19 relief options, Paycheck Protection Program, and the SBA Restaurant Revitalization Fund; and KOSBE promoted Minority Enterprise Development Week.
Workforce Development
The program hosted the Tennessee Chapter of Women in Engineering, coordinated the Education and Industry Collaboration meetings, hosted a job fair with the American Job Centers, supported the Construction Trades Institute, managed the Tennessee/Virginia Scholars program and produced a manufacturing video series.
Project Hope created and led activities for the YMCA Summer Students at Roosevelt Elementary and Sevier Middle School; created a new teacher’s lounge for Roosevelt Elementary; and developed a BTA (Business Teacher Association) for Roosevelt Elementary.
Government Relations
The Kingsport Chamber’s legislative affairs committee reviewed more than 1,000 pieces of legislation and took positions on several bills that impacted business.
The program also hosted 10 events with local, state and national elected officials, held candidate forums for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Board of Education, and presented at the Tennessee Chamber Government Public Policy meeting in Nashville.
Finance & Human Resources
Kingsport Chamber’s finance team manages the financial accounts for several city and county organizations: Kingsport Chamber of Commerce (two programs), Kingsport Chamber Foundation (11 programs), Clinchfield Condo Association, Downtown Kingsport Association, NETWORKS and the Kingsport Economic Development Board.
Total assets for all of the accounts managed by your Kingsport Chamber’s Finance team exceeds $31 million dollars.
Kingsport Leadership
Leadership Kingsport graduated 16 new leaders for the community and conducted four community impact projects.
SHOUT!® Youth Leadership had 30 students representing five school and home school.
PEAK Young Professionals created a “Get Out To Vote” awareness campaign, held a backpack drive for local students, and hosted a professional development series.
YELL Mayor’s Youth Council created professional development opportunities for fellow students, led efforts to promote diversity and inclusion, and helped with a number of community service projects.
SCREAM Middle School Leadership started its inaugural year in 2021 with 32 students participating.
Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations and talent development, received the Robert Smith Educator of the year Award from the Tennessee Association of Community Leadership. The TACL also named Leadership Kingsport as the outstanding program of the year.
Visit Kingsport
Visit Kingsport hosted, supported or operated more than 30 sporting events with an estimated economic impact of $27 million and welcomed the inaugural season of the Kingsport Axmen, which keeps a vital part of the economy here in Kingsport.
Visit Kingsport also brought and hosted 22 group meetings and conventions to our city that made a near $4 million impact on Kingsport’s economy.
Fun Fest
Fun Fest welcomed thousands of visitors from 36 states, including 40 Tennessee cities and 24 Virginia cities. Fun Fest’s social media platforms obtained a reach of more than 750,000 viewers. Fun Fest’s total economic impact on Kingsport exceeds $6 million.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful
KKB received an Award of Excellence from Keep America Beautiful for its environmental protection and sustainability efforts.
KKB held seven Trashercise events in the spring of 2021, with 255 volunteers collecting about 18 tons of trash.
Move to Kingsport
Since the start of the pandemic, Kingsport Chamber’s Move to Kingsport program has helped bring 1,197 families from 49 states to Kingsport from more than 35 miles away. This represents a total value of $194 million of real estate purchased.
Each newcomer generates $25,000 in buying power.
The top five states from where families are moving to Kingsport are Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and California.
MoveToKingsport.com witnessed 17,842 total page views (with 71% unique visitors), and the program had 667 requests for relocation guides and 102,047 successfully delivered e-mail campaigns.
The Move to Kingsport Facebook page reached 436,678 people.
Healthy Kingsport
To date, 303 Kingsport businesses and organizations are part of Healthy Kingsport’s Live Sugar-Freed effort with 106 not selling, providing or promoting sugary sweetened beverages.
Healthy Kingsport has initiated and acquired sponsorship for 61 water refilling stations for area schools and distributed more than 25,700 reusable water bottles within the Kingsport City and Sullivan County school systems.
Downtown Kingsport Association
DKA held 11 First Thursday Shop & Hops, welcomed more than 3,000 to the Independence Day concert and fireworks celebration, hosted the Downtown Mile (the first time the event was in Kingsport), had more than 1,000 people attend the Downtown Street Fair, held a successful Wine & Whiskey Festival, hosted Trick or Treats on the Streets, and helped a number of businesses with grants and support for COVID relief, among many other initiatives.
As of just last month, 21 new businesses had opened in downtown and more are on the way.
Kingsport Chamber 75th Annual Dinner
The Kingsport Chamber will continue to celebrate Kingsport at its 75th Annual Dinner. “Kingsport’s Social Event of the Year” is slated for 6 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2022, at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. Tickets go on sale in January.