KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is about to get a systemwide security camera upgrade costing almost three-quarters of a million dollars.
The new system could take a year to be fully installed, school system officials said.
However, two school board members said the funding is sufficient to allow for the much quicker installation of two cameras for the third floor Tennessee Room at the Administrative Support Center. Among other things, those cameras are to be used to livestream board meetings.
The Board of Education voted Tuesday night to appropriate $724,562.91 for a change order and addendum for the camera system package from Central Technologies Inc. It is funded by a school security and technology upgrades project fund. The board voted 5-0 on that and all other matters Tuesday night.
Board Vice President Todd Golden and Julie Byers after the meeting said $100,000 was set aside for the two Tennessee Room cameras but that it may only cost $25,000 or so to get them up and running.
Golden and Byers earlier this year pushed for live broadcasts of board meetings, which began a few months ago on Dobyns-Bennett High School’s WCSK, 90.3 FM. School officials said it could take up to a year to install all the proposed cameras and upgraded storage for images and video.
On other matters, the board approved:
• Appropriating up to $120,000 for a Jefferson Elementary School HVAC upgrade project, using ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) 2.0 funding. Holston Engineering Services is doing the work.
(As an aside, Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said the transfer of the old Sullivan North High School cooling tower to Robinson Middle is in progress and should be operating by the time school starts in August. The cooling tower was not going to be used as North is renovated into a city school.)
• Appropriating $45,300 for an addendum to an agreement with Thompson and Litton for architectural and engineering services to install a dehumidification system at the D-B pool. That followed a June 2021 vote to spend $17,250 with Thompson and Litton to determine what needed to be done to dehumidify the pool area.
The consent agenda approved as one item by the board included approval of the projected annual BOE agenda for 2022-23 and approval of fees for that school year, which are unchanged from 2021-22.
And the board renewed a contract for ESS Southeast LLC to continue providing substitute teachers for the district.
The Tuesday meeting marked the first one for Melissa Woods as president and Golden as vice president, replacing Jim Welch and Julie Byers, respectively, as chosen by a secret school board ballot announced at the June meeting.
On other matters, the BOE recognized Washington Elementary Principal Heath Wolf, who was named a 2022 Tennessee National Distinguished Principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.
Also, Moorhouse said he would provide the board with a bullying report the system must compile and send to the state each year. He asked the board to move submitting the report to August since the full data will not be available until the end of July.
Golden had questioned the timing of the report, which Moorhouse said would be based on a thorough review of disciplinary records to be sure no bullying reports were miscoded and put in the wrong category.
The bullying policy, 6.304, has been questioned by a parent.
Moorhouse also said the KCS teacher convocation will be held July 25 at the D-B Dome, also the site of the KCS Hall of Fame induction ceremony later that morning.