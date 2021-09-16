KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has achieved the top composite score of 5 out of a possible 5 in the Tennessee Value Added Assessment System in the areas of systemwide literacy and numeracy.
KCS also achieved an overall systemwide composite score of 5.
Dobyns-Bennett High School, Adams Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Kennedy Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary also received a top composite score of 5.
Additionally, two KCS schools have been named among Tennessee’s best, announced as 2021 Reward Schools by the Tennessee Department of Education. Adams Elementary and Johnson Elementary received the designation based on results from the 2020-21 TCAP assessment.
“Receiving the top TVAAS growth score of 5 reflects an incredible level of commitment and work by the students and educators of KCS,” Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse stated in a news release. “We are proud and excited that these efforts were reflected in these terrific results.”
Reward status is the top designation a school can earn in Tennessee. These schools were identified as improving overall student academic achievement and growth for both all students and student sub-groups. Reward School status is a key designation under Tennessee’s school accountability system.
“The designation of Adams Elementary and Johnson Elementary as Reward Schools speaks volumes as to the outstanding work taking place in those school communities. The students, staff, and families can take great pride in what has been accomplished, knowing that their commitment to excellence has been recognized in this way,” Moorhouse said.
