Jonesborough native Christina Fulcher is one step closer to pursuing her dream of becoming a pediatric optometrist or ophthalmologist.
The King University junior was recently named recipient of the inaugural Chick-fil-A at The Pinnacle Scholarship, sponsored by King University and Chick-fil-A at the Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee.
The scholarship was created as a way to honor Chick-fil-A Founder Truett Cathy’s faith-based principles of servant leadership, which guide the company’s overall operations.
“The Chick-fil-A at The Pinnacle Scholarship is another wonderful way we can help serve our local community, which is an important value for our company,” said Josh Horner, owner of Chick-fil-A at The Pinnacle. “We’re delighted to present this first annual scholarship to Christina, and greatly look forward to seeing her achieve her current and future goals.”
Scholarship applicants are asked to select one of Chick-fil-A’s four core values and share, in a one-page essay, how it speaks to their educational pursuits and future career. These values state: We’re here to serve; we’re better together; we’re purpose-driven; and we pursue what’s next.
Fulcher, who chose to address the first value, “We’re here to serve,” in her application essay, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in cell and molecular biology with a minor in mathematics. She plans to attend optometry or medical school after graduation from King.
“I would like to become a pediatric optometrist or ophthalmologist,” Fulcher said. “I wish to perform volunteer eye exams at school physicals in low-income areas where children might not otherwise obtain the exam. I am beyond thankful for being selected for the Chick-fil-A Scholarship. It is because of scholarships like this that I am able to pursue higher education and reach my dream.”
