Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
From staff reports
KINGSPORT — Indian Springs Elementary School Principal Mark Pendleton nominated Bree Nelson, school counselor, for the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
“Ms. Nelson wears many hats within our school and serves students in each grade level K-5. Ms. Nelson has received training in Trauma Informed Schools and has helped our school complete the application process to become a designated Trauma Informed School (hopefully, we are selected),” Pendleton said.
“She also oversees many other initiatives at Indian Springs. These include our weekly food bag program in coordination with Cassidy United Methodist Church, our Aid to Children program, and holiday giving programs. This is all in addition to her regular classroom duties. Ms. Nelson is a Teacher Leader for our RTI (Response to Intervention) program and assists with coordinating all TCAP testing efforts each spring.
“Ms. Nelson has worked at Indian Springs Elementary School for 6 years.”