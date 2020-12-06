From staff reports
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) has announced the nominees for Business Excellence in the annual KOSBE Awards competition.
The KOSBEs promote economic impact by recognizing small businesses that are leading by example and making an extraordinary contribution to the communities they do business in.
The winners exemplify leadership and excellence in overcoming adversity and a passion for helping others succeed. Award winners serve as inspirational leaders to other local small businesses, and they model best practices that will progress the region as a whole.
This year, 33 businesses threw their names in the hat to vie for coveted accolades determined by a selection committee of five persons, consisting of fellow entrepreneurs and small business experts.
This year’s nominees include:
• Cornucopia Gourmet Popcorn
• Simple Elegance Tennessee
• Jessica Paige Esthetics
• Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons
• Everly Ward Designs LLC
• Shipshape Solutions
• Jay’s Salon Xquisite
• Reflections Paint and Body Shop
• Armstrong Construction Company, Inc.
• Sister’s Cravings Juice Bar and Grill
• Bailey & Associates Real Estate Appraisers
• Unboxed Reality LLC
• Zenhammer
• Pet Revolution, Inc.
• Total Look Hair Salon
• Gypsy Circus Cider Co.
• A Clean Connection of Tri Cities LLC
• Rowan Tree Care
• Beyond Engagement
• Do Good Goods
• ARO Creative
• Good Batch Mama
• Pointech
• International Wig Company
• Salon J. Cristene
• Bull Babies
• Healthy Sprouts and Housecalls
• HD Clean LLC
• The Dressy Owl Boutique
• Wheeler’s Bagels
• Starborn Logistics LLC
• Advanced Tool & Machine, LLC
• Petcare Cremation
Eleven awards will be presented at the KOSBEs 26th annual event, which will be held virtually this year, because of COVID-19. The livestream will be broadcast from Kingsport City Hall to social media. To watch the event virtually, visit the News 5 WCYB Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. EST sharp on Thursday, Dec. 10 or “Like” and start “Following” the Kosbe — The Small Business Connection Facebook page. Turn on “Get Notifications.”
Steve Smith, Food City President & CEO, will kickoff the recognition and celebration event by sharing a special message to small businesses.
Food City is owned by K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc., a privately held, family- and employee-owned corporation headquartered in Abingdon, Va.
The KOSBEs is sponsored by Sync.Space, First Horizon, Food City, Bank of Tennessee, Eastman Credit Union, Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, Pathway Lending, Cumberland Marketing, Powell Valley National Bank, Millennium Properties, Honda Kingsport, Branded, Martin Dentistry, Kathy Richards CPA, The Bagel Exchange, Kaplan CFO Solutions, Hillhouse Creative, East Tennessee Eye Care, Wilson Worley, Phil’s Dream Pit, and Brown Edwards Certified Public Accountants.
Dustin Mohr, the chief operating officer with Martin Dentistry (a past KOSBEs winner) and 2020 KOSBE chair, made the following comment in anticipation of the upcoming KOSBEs: “I look forward to hearing the stories of the small businesses and entrepreneurs that have been able to overcome this year’s incredible challenges and to celebrating the leadership they have exhibited in our community.”
For more information about the KOSBEs, visit www.kosbe.org or e-mail info@kosbe.org.
About KOSBE
In 2004, the Kingsport Chamber and city of Kingsport jointly formed KOSBE to specifically nurture, counsel and encourage the continued robust growth and development of startups and existing small businesses in Kingsport.
About the Kingsport Chamber
The Kingsport Chamber is composed of two non-profit organizations: the Kingsport Chamber Foundation (501©(3)) and Kingsport Chamber of Commerce (501©(6)).
The Kingsport Chamber Foundation manages, promotes, supports and assists a number of charitable, educational, environmental, leadership, quality of life and wellness programs that have a tremendous impact on the Kingsport community.
Programs of the Kingsport Chamber Foundation include: Communications & Development; Downtown Concert Series; Downtown Kingsport Association; Education & Workforce Development; Fun Fest; Healthy Kingsport; Keep Kingsport Beautiful; Kingsport Leadership Programs (Leadership Kingsport, PEAK Young Professionals and S.H.O.U.T.!® Youth Leadership); Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE); Move to Kingsport; Santa Train; Tennessee/Virginia Scholars; and Visit Kingsport.
The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to utilize resources and focus efforts on enhancing a strong and viable business environment for the Kingsport area.
Programs of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce include: Communications & Development; Government Relations; and Membership. The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce has nearly 1,000 members.
For more information on the Kingsport Chamber, go to KingsportChamber.orghttp://www.kingsportchamber.org/> or call (423) 392-8800.