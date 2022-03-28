Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in and around Kingsport.
BLOUNTVILLE — An art teacher at Sullivan Central Middle and Innovation Academy is the most recent Teacher Spotlight recipient. She makes art “come alive,” according to her principal who nominated her.
“I am nominating Mrs. Heather Hartz from both Sullivan Central Middle and Innovation Academy,” said Jonathon Fields, principal of the schools housed at the former Sullivan Central High School.
“Mrs. Hartz began her career in Milwaukee Public Schools and has been an art teacher in the Sullivan County School District for 14 years,” Hartz said. “Through her own talents and high expectations, Mrs. Hartz influences and educates students in our schools in a way that makes art come alive for them and builds confidence in their own abilities and talents.”
Hartz has a Bachelor of Arts from Alverno College and a master’s in visual studies from Cardinal Stritch University.
Fields said Hartz is a “consummate professional when it comes to teaching. She arrives early and stays late many school days planning for her students to have the absolute best and most engaging art class in the entire region.
“As a part of our related arts department, art is a nine-week class for students. It is fairly common for students to request that they remain in art class for more than one nine-week rotation because of the inspiration and influence of Mrs. Hartz. Students are simply drawn to Mrs. Hartz’s classroom because they recognize that what they are doing is valuable and is appreciated by a master teacher.
“When you walk into the commons (cafeteria) area of SCMS/IA you are immediately greeted by the beautiful artwork that our students have created under the direction of Mrs. Hartz.
“When you look at the hand-sewn, embroidered pillows or personalized painted casts there is no wonder why Mrs. Hartz was selected as Sullivan Central Middle School’s Teacher of the Year for 2022. She is unassuming and very humble and she inspires students by listening to them and encouraging them to embrace the world around them through art in many forms.”
