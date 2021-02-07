ROGERSVILLE — St. Clair Elementary School second-grader Parker Horton is the Hawkins County Board of Education’s inaugural trivia contest winner, having discovered the history of Hugh B. Day, who has a bridge named after him just south of Rogersville.
Horton reported to Director of Schools Matt Hixson that his dad and uncle helped him find out about Hugh Bowen Day, who was the chairman of the BOE from 1952 to 1954.
Day, who died in 1955, also served as a Rogersville alderman from 1935-52, town recorder for 1936-49, and was a well-known figure in the Democratic Party across Tennessee, having served as campaign manager for Gov. Frank Clement.
The Hugh B. Day Bridge crosses the Holston River on Route 66-S.
Although he wasn’t in attendance for Thursday’s BOE meeting, Horton was recognized by Hixson and the BOE for his winning answer, which earned him enough “Pal’s Bucks” to take himself and a few buddies out for a meal.
During the meeting, BOE Chairman Chris Christian announced a new trivia challenge: “Identify the oldest mill that is still standing in Hawkins County.”
County students are instructed to deliver their responses to Hixson at the Central Office or to email the answer to him at matt.hixson@HCK12.NET.
The first correct response received by Hixson will be the winner. More Pal’s Bucks are on the line.
VHS senior recognized for ACT performance
The regular monthly Hawkins County BOE meetings traditionally begin with students, faculty and staff being recognized for outstanding accomplishments.
Although such recognitions have been hampered greatly during the COVID era, on Thursday evening Volunteer High School Principal Greg Sturgill presented one of his students to be recognized for outstanding ACT scores.
Keilor Cogswell, a senior, has taken the ACT only once, but he earned a composite score of 33, including a perfect 36 in science. More than 2 million students take the ACT every year, and the average score on most sections is a 21.
“Keilor should be very proud of his achievement,” Sturgill said. “It’s an outstanding score. He will be attending college in the fall, going to ETSU, majoring in some technology field. He is strongly considering computer science.”
Sturgill added, “I’m excited to see your bright future unfold before you.”