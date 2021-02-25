ROGERSVILLE — Tyler Baker and Peyton Christian are earning cash as well as grades when they arrive at the Hawkins County school system’s bus garage every afternoon, but they’re also earning hands-on lessons from experts in their chosen field.
The pandemic created a shortage of Work-Based Learning program internship opportunities for Hawkins County students in Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
As a result, CTE Supervisor Brandon Williams has been able to find some of those opportunities within the school system itself.
For example, when a full-time mechanic’s assistant position opened up at the school bus shop in December, Transportation Supervisor Rolando Benavides approached Williams with the idea of splitting that full-time position into two part-time positions to be held by a top auto mechanics student from Cherokee High and another from Volunteer.
Cherokee automotive instructor Dewey Ferguson chose Baker, a junior, and Volunteer automotive instructor Johnathan Barton chose Christian, a senior. The students started work on Jan. 4.
Both take regular classes on their respective campus until about 11:30 a.m., when they leave for the bus shop in Rogersville, where they work from noon until 4 p.m.
“They get hands-on with the buses, and they get to intermingle with the mechanics who have been working on county school buses for years,” Benavides told the Times News on Wednesday. “It really takes some time to get that type of knowledge and transfer it to someone else. They’ve been able to come in and they get one-on-one with our mechanics, do some on-the-job learning.”
Benavides said he’s hoping that his veteran mechanics of today are training his mechanics of tomorrow.
“It’s knowledge you’re not going to just get right off the bat,” Benavides added. “It’s going to take time, and they’ve got seasoned mechanics who have been doing this for years who have that type of knowledge that they’re going to pass on.”
Baker and Christian didn’t walk into the bus shop last month completely green. Aside from what they’ve learned in school, Baker said he’s learned a lot about mechanics working with his dad. Christian got his start working on lawn mowers and ATVs.
In fact, when Christian’s four-wheeler broke down, he had to teach himself to fix it if he ever wanted to ride it again.
Both said they plan auto mechanics as their profession, and they’re learning a lot from their new coworkers.
“About every job that comes in here, they’re teaching us what to do and how to do it,” Baker said. “We’ve had the exhaust manifolds off of them, working on the turbos, EGR coolers, changing the oil, transmission fluid.”
On Wednesday, they were doing routine service on a bus.
“It’s a great experience,” Christian said.
Bus shop supervisor Troy Marcum said Baker and Christian have exceeded his expectations, and they’re “all-around good kids.”
“They’re really fortunate to be in this program,” Marcum said. “A lot of hands-on. It seems like they just fell right in place. They’ve really impressed me in certain areas, and then they’re willing to learn and show a lot of interest.”
The best way to learn is to have a good teacher guiding the way, and Marcum said he believes his shop has some great teachers with decades of experience.
“I’ve personally worked here 15 years, and all the other techs, this is basically all we’ve done all our lives,” Marcum said.
Does he see potential in Baker and Christian joining the team full time at some point?
“If not that, I’d definitely support them (with a recommendation) wherever they go,” he said.
Williams said he is looking into other opportunities for in-house internships within the school system. One option in the works is two positions in the technology department.
“We hope to continue this program as long as we are able by recruiting rising juniors and seniors who have the aptitude to be successful and desire to pursue this type of work after they graduate high school,” Williams said.