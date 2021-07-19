From staff reports
CHURCH HILL — The town of Montverde, Florida, recently donated a 2000 Pierce Contender 1250 GPM fire engine to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association, which then determined the best use for the gift.
The HCVFA reached out to its members and a decision was made to place it with the Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
HCVFA Secretary/Treasurer Don Hiett, who is a former Atlanta fire chief now retired in Hawkins County, initiated contact with the town and facilitated the donation.
The GVVFD paid for delivery costs and used the gift to replace a 45-year-old fire truck in its fleet.
The gifted truck came with some tools, appliances, supply hose, and and air packs minus the air bottles. The truck is currently being serviced and tested.
A “push in” ceremony will be scheduled in September at GVVFD’s Station No. 1, 1087 Goshen Valley Road near Church Hill.
The department has been in service since 1992 and operates two engines and two tankers from two fire stations.
The HCVFA is an all-volunteer organization serving Hawkins County’s eight volunteer fire departments.
Citizens interested in promoting fire safety and public service are invited to join the group. The HCVFA meets the second Wednesday every other month.
To request a membership application and/or additional information about the HCVFA, email Kirkbo65@charter.net or dhiett@ix.netcom.com.
As an IRS 501©(3) nonprofit organization, the HCVFA exists to encourage and support the fire and emergency services agencies of Hawkins County.