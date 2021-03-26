GATE CITY — After taking second place in state competition last year, the Gate City High School academic team came away this year with the top prize.
Last Saturday, the team won the 2021 VHSL Class 2 Scholastic Bowl Championship, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coach Sarah Whisenhunt said this is the team’s first state title win and the 30th team championship win for Gate City High School.
“There are a lot of great students who may not be student-athletes but dedicate themselves as hard as an athlete would to something like this. … All the hard work that the numerous players before them had and what they did to make this season their own is an absolute inspiration to me,” Whisenhunt said.
Meet the team
The nine-member team is comprised of captain Shauna Shepard, co-caption Ethan Billips, Sevan Ford, Sydney Vaughn, Connor Ketron, Peyton Oakes, Hayden Thomas, Ross Stokes and Devan Hoover. It is coached by Whisenhunt and Mary Alice McClellan.
Shepard, Billips, Stokes, Oakes, Thomas, and Hoover are seniors; Vaughn is a junior; and Ketron and Ford are freshmen. Eight of the nine were returning members from last year.
A different year
Like most other aspects of life, the COVID-19 pandemic also forced changes to the academic team’s competitions, Whisenhunt said.
“Even in our regular season, we were able to play our district regular season in person, but we had to move it from the library to the cafeteria for social distancing,” Whisenhunt said. “We had to follow cleaning measures and sanitization, and players had to wear masks at all times. We did our district tournament, our region tournament and the state tournament virtually.”
McClellan added that the team usually plays each of its regular season district opponents twice, but because of the pandemic, they only played each team once this year.
“Our VHSL season traditionally runs from October through the end of February,” Whisenhunt said. “So we usually start practicing right around Labor Day, but this year we didn’t start practicing until Oct. 1 officially, and our first match was Dec. 15.”
Advancing and winning state
Whisenhunt said the team repeated as regular season district champions this year, with an undefeated record in the regular season. The team won the district tournament for the second time and advanced to the Region 2D tournament, which they also won.
“Only the champion of the region advanced to state, which is unfortunate because our region is very competitive,” Whisenhunt said. “We are back-to-back-to-back Region 2D champions, so our state competition was the top team from each of the four regions — A, B, C and D — and we played in a round-robin format as opposed to double elimination. We played every team once, and we had the best record. We were undefeated, and we had the highest total points in our classification, so we were champions.”
Celebrating the win
A few hours after the win, school leadership organized a community parade for the team. The team also received medals and a trophy during a Friday morning ceremony at the school, which can be viewed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/gate-city-high-school-gate-city-va/evtc2dd123745.
Despite the changes and difficulties the players were faced with this year, both coaches agree that the team’s victory was a well-deserved accomplishment.
“It has been a challenging year to say the least, but they played like Gate City,” McClellan said. “They’re a family, and they’re bound together by the desire to succeed, and they did.”
Seniors’ reactions
Four of the team’s six seniors shared their thoughts on the team’s big win:
Shepard: “I’ve actually been lucky enough to go to state all three years that I’ve been on the team, and it’s been nice because we’ve progressed over time. We got third my first year and runner-up last year, and it was exciting this year, because I’ve worked hard to grow as a player over the last three years on the team, and I’ve watched all of my teammates grow and continue to work hard, as well. It just felt like such a long time coming and such a well-deserved victory.”
Stokes: “This has been basically four years of work for me. My first year, I think we got to region, and we lost in overtime at region, and that was with one of the best captains we’ve ever had and best players on the team, and we got stopped short of state by one question. That got followed up by three years of attending state and progressively getting further and further until this year. We were the things that knocked us out last year; we were the team that just played the best all throughout the day and came home with the championship.”
Billips: “I’ve been here for all three states, and seeing that stair step of us getting one higher place each time, just trudging for that, was really something. It’s just something we’ve worked for for a long time, and I’m glad that we got what we deserved.”
Oakes: “Once I joined, I realized I really enjoyed the game, and I was playing with the people that are now considered my family. It’s been a really amazing experience to play with this team, and our coaches are just phenomenal. It’s been a really good experience, and I’m happy that I’ve been a part of it.”