The Scott County Rotary Club has awarded four scholarships to distinguished high school graduates from within the county.
Graduates who received this award upheld certain academic requirements in high school, and they agree to uphold high academic standards in college, as well. The following students received the award this year.
Kristin Nicole Jones, from Rye Cove High School, will be majoring in psychology at Liberty University. She plans on starting a career as a family and relationship counselor after graduation. Jones reports that by volunteering at her local domestic abuse shelter and food kitchen, she was able to interact with those in need and she wants to be able to make a difference for others by helping them build their self-esteem, restore relationships when possible, and allow others to voice their feelings that will help them reach a state of wellbeing.
Kevin Ni, from Gate City High School, became interested in advanced math, which in his experience, “was no longer memorization, but understanding and knowing why and how it works.” Additionally, he became interested in art and how the two concepts work together, finding architecture to be a perfect coupling. He will be attending Virginia Tech.
Michael Allen Suss, from Twin Springs High School, shared his experience with his driving influences that led him to choose his path. “I have put my faith in God and asked Him for guidance in daily life,” he said. Along with that, he stresses the importance of family advice and mentors, such as his teachers. With these influences he has decided to pursue a career as a teacher, so he can “make a difference in the lives of others as they did for me.” He will be attending Mountain Empire Community College as an education major.
Rachel Edens, from New Hope Academy, a home school, was able to understand time management by attending school at home, as well as having a full-time job through Ballad Health. She said she learned how “we cannot take anything for granted as we are not promised tomorrow.” She will be majoring in social work and criminal justice at Roanoke College.
Rotary Scholarship Chairman David Wettack expressed his excitement for the futures of these recipients. “On behalf of the Scott County Rotary Club, I would like to congratulate each of this year’s scholarship recipients. Continue to make your education a priority and your dreams will become reality.”
Club President Whitney McConnell shared the club’s high expectations. “We are honored to be able to help each of these students pursue their education. We are looking forward to seeing what their futures hold. We wish them all the very best.”
This scholarship gives $1,000 each year the recipients are in college for three years. Each recipient agreed to perform 20 hours of community service related to Rotary projects in each year they received their scholarship and must uphold a GPA beginning with the second semester of 2.5 or higher.
They also must be of excellent moral character proven with two references and write an essay about how their life experiences have contributed to who they are presently and how those experiences influenced their career goals.
The scholarship committee included Chairman David Wettack, Roger Lane, Bob McConnell, Andrew Medukas, Cindy Coates and Mike Carrico.