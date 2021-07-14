WISE — UVA Wise has renamed the former John Cook Wyllie campus library in honor of alumnus and past College Board member Don R. Pippin.
The building, now known as Don R. Pippin & John C. Wyllie Hall, will be overhauled as the nursing program building after serving five years as a combined facility for nursing and Army ROTC classrooms and meeting and office space for the football program.
Pippin was among several leaders and advocates for then-Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia in 1999 to change the college’s name to its current form.
“Don Pippin is joining a list of greats in UVA Wise history, a small number of people whose names are etched into our buildings and cherished space and also into our hearts and our minds,” said Chancellor Donna P. Henry during a recent virtual name-change ceremony. “The work that each of them has done on behalf of the College at Wise has shaped the course of this college in so many great ways.”
“It is so fitting that the building named for Dad served as the library at UVA Wise for many years,” said Pippin’s son, F. Scott Pippin, who added that his father developed “a love of the printed page” as a student at the college.
“There was a period when otherwise responsible people questioned whether there was a need for a College at Wise, questioned whether there was a justification for the linkage [between UVA and UVA Wise] that Mr. Darden, Mr. Wyllie, and others had effected between Wise and Charlottesville,” said John T. Casteen III, who as University of Virginia president in 1999 supported the name change.
“Don immediately understood the danger of that talk, but he also understood how to confront it,” Casteen said. “Don won. He won in a big way. ... That’s Don’s contribution. It was uniquely his.”