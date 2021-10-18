Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
BLOUNTVILLE — A West Ridge High School career technical education (CTE) teacher is the first to be the Leader of the Pack, as determined by the student body.
She also is the new school’s first Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight winner.
Sally Shipley received the student award for the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 1, the first time it had been given, and was nominated for the Teacher Spotlight recognition by West Ridge Principal Josh Davis.
“The Leader of the Pack is nominated by the student body each week. This teacher has gone out of her way to meet the needs of students. This week’s Leader of the Pack is Mrs. Sally Shipley,” Davis said in an email.
The school’s mascot is Wolves.
Shipley teaches hospitality and tourism at West Ridge, which opened Aug. 9 as the merger of the former Sullivan North, Sullivan South and Sullivan Central high schools.
“It is just the biggest honor to know that students think that highly of you to nominate you for this,” Shipley said of the student award. “I can go on to help more students and influence them to do even greater things before they graduate.”
Asked what it means to be a Leader of the Pack, Shipley said it is “someone who puts in the work, leads by example and puts yourself out there for the good of others.”
Shipley, while at the former Sullivan Central High, was chosen the 2017-18 Sullivan County school system’s Teacher of the Year.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.