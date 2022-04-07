KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has announced and honored its employees of the year, having last year’s winners introduce this year’s honorees.
The Board of Education on Tuesday also honored the building-level teachers of the year winners.
EMPLOYEES OF THE YEAR
The 2022 KCS employees of the year are:
• Melissa Rivers, third-grade math and science teacher at Lincoln Elementary.
Rivers began her teaching career at the school she attended as a child, Lincoln, where she has taught for the past 16 years. While at Lincoln, Rivers has taught first, second, third, and fourth grades and was named the Lincoln teacher of the year in 2012.
Rivers has held several leadership roles including East Tennessee State University iSLICEE Mentor, Kingsport City Schools Math Teacher Leader, Lincoln Leadership Team member, and the LEGO League Jr. coach.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies — education K-6 from East Tennessee State University. In addition, Rivers is continuing her education at Tennessee State University to receive her special education add-on certification.
“Melissa Rivers is an amazing educator,” Lincoln Elementary School Principal Suzanne Zahner said in a KCS news release.
“She believes in the importance of teaching the whole child and that is what sets Melissa apart,” Zahner said. ”It is also why she is beloved by students, parents, and our entire staff and faculty. Her approach of teaching students by capitalizing on individual strengths is a huge reason why her students are so successful in her class.”
“Melissa is the teacher we all hoped to have when we were in school and she is the educator we all strive to become.We are incredibly proud of Melissa and are so glad that she is representing KCS as Teacher of the Year grades Pre-K-4.”
• Lisa Bratton, eighth-grade math teacher at Robinson Middle.
In her 34th year, Bratton has spent her entire teaching career at Robinson Middle School. She has spent her time as a seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher focusing on algebra and geometry for 33 of those years and has been the MATHCOUNTS coach since 1994.
During the 1996-97 school year, Bratton served as assistant principal when Robinson housed all of Kingsport City Schools 6th grade students during the renovation of Sevier Middle School. Bratton has received several accolades including the 1997 Emory and Henry Young Alumna of the Year, 2000 Robinson Teacher of the Year and Building-Level Teacher of the Year Grades 5-8, 2010 Robinson Teacher of the Year and Building-Level Teacher of the Year Grades 5-8, 2016 Robinson Teacher of the Year, and the 2022 Robinson Teacher of the Year and Building-Level Teacher of the Year Grades 5-8.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Emory & Henry College, where she was a 1988 magna cum laude graduate. Bratton has also earned her master’s degree in education — curriculum and instruction from Tusculum College as an honors graduate.
“Lisa Bratton is one of the finest educators in the history of Kingsport City Schools,” Robinson Principal Corey Gardenhour said. “She has been able to sew a stitch in every heart in her 30-plus years of teaching at RNR. There is nobody more tough, loving or committed to excellence than Lisa. I am so proud that she will represent RNR and Kingsport City Schools as our teacher of the year.”
• Biology teacher Amanda Blackburn of Dobyns-Bennett High.
Blackburn has been teaching for 10 years, with 9½ at KCS.
Blackburn has served in several capacities at D-B such as biology teacher, the Science Department chair and the MATE Underwater Robotics coach. In addition to this honor, Blackburn has been named the Building-Level Teacher of the Year in 2017-18, 2020-21 and 2021-22.
She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education in reading with a reading specialist endorsement from ETSU.
“Mrs. Blackburn is an outstanding teacher and leader,” D-B Principal Dr. Chris Hampton said. “She is student-focused, data savvy, and relationship-minded. Mrs. Blackburn is the consummate advocate for students and their success. It is a blessing and honor to have her on our team.”
• Principal of the year, Kyle Loudermilk of Jackson Elementary.
Loudermilk is in his 13th year as an educator, with eight at KCS.
Loudermilk previously served as an associate principal at Kennedy and Lincoln Elementary schools, interim assistant principal at Robinson Middle School, and associate principal at Sevier Middle School before becoming principal at Jackson.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from ETSU, a master’s degree in education leadership and administration from Union College in Kentucky, an educational specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University and a doctorate in educational leadership from ETSU.
“I am excited that Dr. Loudermilk’s peers recognized his hard work and dedication to the leadership team and to Jackson Elementary,” KCS Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said. “Dr. Loudermilk is a great example of the outstanding leadership we have in KCS.”
• Supervisor of the year, Dr. Brian Cinnamon, chief academic officer for secondary schools.
Cinnamon is responsible for the supervision of middle and high school curriculum and instruction. This support includes curriculum leadership (implementation and sustainability), program planning, and leadership development. Cinnamon has 21 years of experience in education.
He has spent the last 17 with Kingsport City Schools where he has served as a school psychologist, Section 504 compliance coordinator, associate principal, assistant principal, director of special education, supervisor of early childhood programs and principal.
Cinnamon is a two-time guest panelist at the Critical Questions in Education Conference, has been selected to the Tennessee Department of Education STEM Leadership Council, serves on the Sullivan County Work-Ready Community Council, council member of the Tennessee Science Education Leadership Association, and serves on the East Tennessee State University Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis Advisory Council.
He holds a bachelor of science degree from ETSU, an educational specialist degree from the University of Tennessee and a doctorate from ETSU in educational leadership and policy analysis.
“I am equally excited for Dr. Cinnamon to be recognized by his peers for the support that he gives to our schools and their leaders,” Moorhouse said. “He does so many things behind the scenes to support our secondary leadership team and their programs. He is another great example of the outstanding leadership in KCS that is focused on student success.”
BUILDING LEVEL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
In addition to the three district teacher winners, 2022 individual building-level winners are:
Grades Pre-K–4: Sarah Hall, Palmer Center; Emily Cook, Adams Elementary; Carolyn “Yvelle” Mull, Jackson Elementary; Stacy Christian, Jefferson Elementary; Lacy Hughes, Johnson Elementary; Jordan Hainje, Kennedy Elementary; Melissa Rivers, Lincoln Elementary; Kathryn Bennett, Roosevelt Elementary; and Kristian Hefner, Washington Elementary.
Grades 5–8: Lisa Bratton, Robinson Middle; Laura Coleman, Robinson Middle; Tina McMurray, Sevier Middle; and Julie Tester, Sevier Middle.
Grades 9–12: Sandra Collins, Cora Cox Academy; Antonia Adinolfi, D-B EXCEL; and the following from D-B High: Amanda Blackburn, Aaron Gourley, Evie Lafollette, Wayne Saul, Michael Sweeney and Leigh Tuell.
