KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board will recognize the six D-B Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees next month.
The first recognition will be at the D-B home baseball game Friday, March 19, and the second an induction ceremony the following day.
The deadline to make reservations for Saturday’s ceremony is Monday, March 1.
The game will be at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on the D-B campus, while the induction ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center’s Cattails Ballroom.
The recognition and ceremony, originally scheduled for October 2020, were postponed until the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inductees are former quarterback Wally Bridwell, Class of 1960; former track standout Darwin Bond, Class of 1970; former Kingsport City Manager John Campbell, Class of 1967; former football player and coach Graham Clark, Class of 1973; Boston University astronomy and physics professor Theodore A. Fritz, Class of 1957; and former Eastman Chemical Company official D. Lynn Johnson, Class of 1958.
The ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited. Tickets are $50 cash or check (in advance) or $55 online; lunch is provided.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Thom Throp, D-B Alumni Association president at (423) 797-0604 or Hope Parnell, D-B Alumni Association secretary at (423) 384-2509. If you have already purchased a ticket for the ceremony originally scheduled for October, there is no need to purchase another for the March 20 event since it will carry forward.
Tickets can also be purchased online. The reservation deadline is March 1.
The D-B Alumni Association Hall of Fame was established in 2009 and information regarding all past inductees (photos and biographies) can be found online at dbhs.k12k.com.
The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association seeks to unite alumni and to keep them informed of community and school news. Its mission is to support Dobyns-Bennett and to keep our thousands of graduates engaged in those activities. For more information, visit D-B Alumni Association & Reunions at dbhs.k12k.com.