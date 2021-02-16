KINGSPORT — A dozen students from the greater Kingsport area have been recognized via the annual awards of the Long Island Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
They include students from Sullivan and Hawkins counties and Bristol, Tennessee.
In the DAR’s 2021 awards presentation, held via Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chapter recognized two students in the American history essay contest and 10 with a Good Citizens Award.
WHO WON ESSAY CONTEST?
The competition was open to students in grades 5-8. The topic was the Boston Massacre. Participants were asked to “describe your family’s discussion about the Boston Massacre and what role it played in organizing the colonists against the British king and Parliament.”
The fifth-grade winner was Aiden Bellino from Saint Dominic Catholic School, and the seventh grade winner was Hannah Roberts, who is home- schooled.
Each student won $25 and a certificate, which will be presented by American History Chairwoman Janet Mather at a later date.
Their essays were forwarded to district competition, where Bellino and Roberts won their respective divisions. So they will compete at the statewide level. The winners will be announced at the State Conference in April.
WHO ARE winners of GOOD CITIZEN award?
The chapter also presented 10 high school seniors with a Good Citizen Award. That program honors one outstanding senior from each high school in Sullivan and Hawkins counties as well as Bristol and Kingsport City Schools.
The winners embody the attributes of a Good Citizen as defined by the DAR: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism, according to a news release from the local chapter. The students are chosen by the counselors at the schools and are given the opportunity to enter the Good Citizen essay contest.
The 10 Good Citizens for 2021 are as follows:
Jacob Kenner of Cherokee; LauraAnne Jennings of Clinch School; Brianna Nelson of Dobyns-Bennett; Aleah Duncan of Sullivan Central; Drew Ledford of Sullivan East; Becca Iddings of Sullivan North; Kasia Oliver of Sullivan South; Mary Huffard of Tennessee High; Jesse Young of Tri-Cities Christian Academy; and Abigail Simpson of Volunteer High.
Each will receive a certificate, Good Citizen pin and $50 to be presented by Regent Jackie Rhoten at a later date. The essay winner among the group was Oliver, who will receive an additional $25.
Kenner plans to major in aerospace engineering; Jennings, culinary arts; Nelson, nursing; Duncan, public health and emergency disaster response management; Ledford, secondary education; Iddings, biology; Oliver, rehabilitative health science; Huffard, interior architecture; Young, mathematics; and Simpson, child psychology.
The DAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. For more information, go online to www.DAR.org or go to social media on Facebook at facebook.com/Todays DAR; Twitter at twitter.com/TodaysDAR; and YouTube at youtube.com/TodaysDAR.