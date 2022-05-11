KINGSPORT — Christopher C. Hall, a Dobyns-Bennett High School senior planning a career in engineering, is the lone area recipient of a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship paid for by the not-for-profit program’s own funds.
The Evanston, Illinois-based National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced Hall’s award Wednesday, the only one in the region, saying the 2,500 Merit Scholar designees nationwide were chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The winners are finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
The scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools; the academic record, including difficulty in the level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT); contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.
Wednesday’s release was the second announcement of winners in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. On April 27, about 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards were named, and on June 1 and July 11, some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth approximately $28 million.