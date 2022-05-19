KINGSPORT — An underwater robotics team from Kingsport City Schools' D-B EXCEL is headed to California next month for an international competition.
However, it needs between $13,000 and $14,000 to pay for the trip.
R-Mateys, the D-B EXCEL team, won second place overall in the fifth annual Appalachian Highlands Super Regional's Ranger Division (high school) competition at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City Saturday, as well as the Engineering Award form judges for the highest score on its presentation and technical documentation.
In the Scout Division championships, a middle school competition that does not advance further, the Lee County Stingrays took third place overall and the KCS Sevier Middle School won the Judge's Award
The Marine Advanced Technology Education Remote Operated Vehicle (MATE ROV) competition drew more than 300 high school and middle school students, which STREAMWORKS Executive Director Dennis Courtney said with 12 high school teams was the largest Ranger teams regional in the United States.
Teams from Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania competed. In additon, Kayla Cantrell of Buchanan County, Virginia, won the Volunteer of the Year Award.
CALIFORNIA, HERE R-MATEYS COME
Erica Gardner, R-Matey's coach and an Algebra I teacher at D-B EXCEL, said that although the team has 16 member and multiple mentors, only seven students and two adults, her and chief mentor Zachary Gardner, her husband and a chemical engineering at Eastman Chemical Co.
Plans are for the group to fly to the Golden State June 21.
"We're trying to secure some sponsors. It is an expensive trip," Gardner said. She said for four of the seven, it will be their first flight, and that it is the first trip to California for all seven students.
The students to make the trip are team CEO Jasmine Monroe, pilot Jacy McCloud, co-pilot Quinn Bentley, tether manager Matthew Smith, safety officer Pearson Mills, poolside tech Connor McGlothlin.
Gardner said that folks can drop off donations for the team to D-B EXCEL or the Administrative Support Center. In addition, she said businesses or industries are welcome to support the team's trip to the California international competition.
COMPETITION RESULTS
Competition results from Saturday for Scout Champions are:
1st Place – Deep Tech; South Fayetteville, Pennsylvania
2nd Place – Leviathan; South Fayetteville, Pennsylvania
3rd Place – Stingrays; Lee County, Virginia.
Ranger Champions, all advancing to the MATE 2022 World Championships, in Long Beach, California June 23-25 in Long Beach, California, are:
1st Place – Seal Robotics; Greensboro, North Carolina. (This team is a three-year champion.)
2nd Place – R-Mateys; D-B EXCEL, Kingsport
3rd Place – Sea Cows; Lanier High School, Buford, Georgia.
“The Appalachian Highlands Super Regional proved more exciting than initially anticipated," Courtney said in a Thursday news release. "Competitive scores were very close across the board. These kids walked into ETSU with the most gracious of professionalism and a desire to help all teams do their best at competition. What we witnessed here at ETSU should be the future of STEM education and a blueprint of how we prepare future generations for the workforce.”
Teams from Tennessee High in Bristol and Volunteer High in Hawkins County also competed, as well as Dobyns-Bennett High in Kingsport.
The Appalachian Highlands Super Regional was presented by STREAMWORKS and sponsored by Ballad Health, the Niswonger Foundation and ETSU. Courtney said Kingsport is in the running to host the regional for 2023 as it did once before.
For more information about underwater robotics and STREAMWORKS, contact event coordinator Dennis Courtney at (423) 579-4083 or dcourtney@streamworkseducation.org
STREAMWORKS is an educational program that delivers enhanced opportunities for students grades K–12 to participate in mentor and project-based programs that focus on STEM skills of science, technology, engineering and math, inspire innovation and foster well-rounded life capabilities.