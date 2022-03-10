KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board will recognize the D-B Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductees later this month.
The group will be recognized at the Tribe’s baseball game on Friday, March 25, at J. Fred Johnson Stadium and during the induction ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. the following day in the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center’s Cattails Ballroom.
The recognition and ceremony originally scheduled for October 2021 were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The newest Hall of Fame members are:
• Kermit R. Addington Jr., Class of 1951
• Col. Jerry Duncan, Class of 1969
• Bob Hill, Class of 1984
• Dr. Bruce Moss, Class of 1971
• J. Douglas Overbey, Class of 1972
• Johnnie Mae Swagerty, Class of 1977
Ticket information
The ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited. Tickets are $55 in advance and $60 on the day of the ceremony; lunch will be provided. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Thom Throp, D-B Alumni Association president, at (423) 797-0604.
If you purchased a ticket for the October ceremony, there is no need to purchase another for the March 26, 2022 date, it will carry forward.
Cash, check, and online payments are accepted. Make checks payable to the D-B Alumni Association. Tickets can be purchased at dbhs.k12k.com.
About the Hall of Fame
The D-B Alumni Association Hall of Fame was established in 2009. Information regarding all past inductees (photos and biographies) can be found online at D-B Alumni Hall of Fame on dbhs.k12k.com.