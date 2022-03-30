KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board will hold its second annual golf tournament on Saturday, April 9, at Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course.
Start times
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., a shotgun start will take place at 9 and lunch and awards will begin at 1 p.m. Mulligans, red tees and senior tees allowed.
Texas Roadhouse is the lunch sponsor and snacks will be provided by Palace Vending.
Fees, sponsorships and registration
Player entry fees are $50 per individual or $200 for a team of four.
Hole sponsorships are $100. For information, email dbalumniboard@k12k.com.
Register for the tournament at www.dbhs.k12k.com. Mail payments by check to: Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 3337, Kingsport, TN 37664.
For questions or additional details, email dbalumniboard@k12k.com.
The D-B Alumni Association Hall of Fame was established in 2009 and information regarding all past inductees (photos and biographies) can be found online at D-B Alumni Hall of Fame on dbhs.k12k.com.
The D-B High School Alumni Association seeks to unite alumni and to keep them informed of community and school news. Its mission is to support the school and it’s engaged in those activities. For more information, visit D-B Alumni Association & Reunions at dbhs.k12k.com.