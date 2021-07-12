Editors note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle School Principal Bill Dunham nominated sixth-grade language arts teacher Virginia Sumner.
“Mrs. Sumner has taught language arts at Colonial Heights Middle School since 2011. She is currently teaching sixth-grade language arts. Mrs. Sumner received her Bachelor of Arts in English from East Tennessee State University and her Master of Arts in education from Milligan University,” Dunham said.
“Mrs. Sumner has the gift of creating strong relationships with her students. In her classroom, her students feel welcome and loved. She provides opportunities for students to make real-life connections with what they enjoy reading,” Dunham said.
“Outside of the classroom, she attends student extracurricular events to show support. Mrs. Sumner works with yearbook staff and has served as a mentor to first-year teachers. Mrs. Sumner’s students know that she will protect them, advocate for them, and make learning fun and exciting.”
Colonial Heights Middle closed in May, and its students, along with those from Sullivan North Middle and the middle school portion of Sullivan K-8, will attend Sullivan Heights Middle in the former Sullivan South High building.