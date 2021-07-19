Editors note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
From staff reports
CHURCH HILL — Trina Barrett Jones, a teacher at Church Hill Elementary School in Hawkins County, was nominated for the Teacher Spotlight by Principal Hope Malone.
“Trina is a second grade teacher at CHES. She started as an assistant here and then returned to school to become a teacher. She stated that this was a ‘calling’ for her,” Malone said in her nomination.
“She has held many teaching positions in the county, but has always felt Church Hill Elementary was her home,” Malone said.
“I cannot express the profound impact that she has on her students every day. She makes sure that her students not only learn the necessary curriculum, but she guides and directs her planning for the individual needs of each of her students.
“During these unprecedented times that we are in with teaching, she made sure that all her students were adjusting to the new styles of learning; staying connected to their friends and classmates; and making sure they all felt loved.
“Trina reminds me of why we do this. It is easy to get lost in these uncertain times, but she definitely makes the most of every single day she has with her students.”