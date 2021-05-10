ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School NJROTC placed 24th overall in the Brain Brawl national championship, a College Bowl-style academic competition, on May 1.
The championship was held virtually this year from Bayside High School in Palm Bay, Florida.
This was the Cherokee NJROTC team’s first time qualifying for the event.
Senior naval instructor Gary Stidham was informed on April 12 the team had qualified to compete in the championship round.
“We had three different elimination rounds, and I don’t know exactly how many teams they started with, but we made it through all three rounds,” Stidham said. “We made it to the top. There were some pretty impressive schools in the championship round.”
Cherokee NJROTC has made it through the second elimination, but never the third.
Stidham said the Brain Brawl is highly competitive, and it’s a tremendous honor for his four students who competed to make it to the national finals. If it hadn’t been for the pandemic, the national finals would have been held at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Team members include captain Gabe Lyons, Ian Stewart, Dustin Mayes and Jacob Whitney.
“It’s similar to the college quiz bowls,” Stidham said. “They have buzzers that they mash, and whichever student hits the button first, it recognizes them and then they answer the question. It’s basically general knowledge. There’s a lot of ROTC questions, and then general knowledge, government, history, nautical sciences — those types of questions.”