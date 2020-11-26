By JEFF BOBO
ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School’s 144 NJROTC cadets completed the program’s 19th Annual Military Inspection (AMI) on Nov. 18, with several cadets receiving promotions and awards.
The inspection phase started at 8:15 a.m. with all cadets being inspected by the guest inspector, Lt. Col. Bill Ivory, representing the Area Nine Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Program.
Ivory enlisted in the Air Force in May 1983 and worked as an automatic tracking radar specialist for four years. In February 1987, Sgt. Ivory was selected to attend the Marine Corps Officer Candidate School (OCS) in Quantico, Va.
Ivory earned his commission April 1987 and has served in various aviation supply officer positions in the Marine Corps and Navy Aviation Commands.
His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal — 2 awards, Navy Commendation Medal — 2 awards, Air Force Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, and Overseas medal — 4 awards. He holds a bachelor’s degree in professional aeronautics and a master’s degree in aeronautics from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.
Following the inspection phase, Cadet Chief Petty Officer Ian Stewart served as the master of ceremonies for the ceremonial phase of the AMI. Cadets also demonstrated unarmed drill, armed drill, and color guard, and well as marching ability, military knowledge, and military traditions.
Cherokee’s first semester NJROTC Company was led by Cadet Commanding Officer Gabriel Lyons, Cadet Executive Officer Josie Roten, Cadet Command Master Chief Nathaniel Johnson, and Cadet Operations Officer Jessica Rawlings.
During the awards part of the program, Cadets Emily Aviles, Ian Stewart, and Trenton Williams were promoted to lieutenant (junior grade) and Cadets Jade Owens and Brandon Yates were promoted to master chief petty officer.
Cadets Kaitlyn Bare, Abigail Denton, Cade Efird, Laila Elkhalifa, Zack Hall, Dakota Lacy, Taylor Lawson, Hannah Wheeler, Jacob Whitney, and Gregory Yates were awarded medals for being “outstanding” for the AMI personnel inspection.
After the military drill and formal pass-in-review were complete, the cadet staff presented a Power Point staff briefing for Ivory. The brief included the unit’s accomplishments from the past 12 months and the goals the cadets have set for the unit for the next 12 months.
The JROTC program is a joint effort opportunity, funded by both by local school districts and the federal government. The JROTC program has continued to grow since the major expansion of the 1990s. It is estimated that in 2018 the program enrolled approximately 525,000 students and was active in 3,400 schools.
across America.