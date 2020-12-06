ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School junior Henry Brooks has a 4.0 GPA and made it all the way to the state cross country meet this past summer, but that’s not why he was brought before the Hawkins County Board of Education Thursday evening.
Cherokee Principal David Kenner presented Brooks to the BOE to honor him for an accomplishment no other student has achieved in the school’s 41-year history.
Brooks recently scored a perfect 36 on the ACT.
The ACT is a standardized test used for college admissions in the United States. It is currently administered by ACT, a nonprofit organization of the same name. The ACT covers four academic skill areas: English, mathematics, reading, and science reasoning.
“In 41 years, the history of Cherokee High School, to my knowledge that’s the only 36 that we’ve ever had,” Kenner told the BOE Thursday.
Kenner also described Brooks as “one of Cherokee High School’s most outstanding citizens.”
Aside from his ACT accomplishment, Brooks runs cross country and track.
“This past season he was all-conference in cross country and District II champion,” Kenner said. “He placed fifth in the Region I meet and qualified for the state meet, where he placed 63rd,” Kenner added. “Academically Brooks has a 4.0 GPA while taking as many AP, Honors, State Dual Credit and Dual Enrollment classes as are available.”
Brooks is the son of Tommy and Holly Brooks. He received a standing ovation from the BOE members and others in attendance.
“I would like to take this time to thank Henry for his relentless pursuit of all of his goals and congratulate him on his 36,” Kenner said. “We really do appreciate him.”