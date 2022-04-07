JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University’s efforts to ease the transition for transfer students has earned the school honor roll status from Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
The PTK Transfer Honor Roll recognized Carson-Newman as among the nation’s top institutions for developing transfer pathways that lead community college students to achieve excellence and success.
The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices and bachelor’s degree completion.
“This award is so important because it is based on what students tell us they need from their transfer experience,” said Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “We are honored to recognize the colleges and universities working exceptionally hard to create stronger pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for all students.”
Danette Seale, acting vice president for Enrollment Management and executive director of Financial Aid, said students transferring to C-N find the process easy.
“Any student who has already earned an associate of arts or science degree from a regionally accredited university will have satisfied our liberal arts core except for only three courses,” Seale said. “Even if a student doesn’t have an associate degree, we want to honor the credits earned whenever possible, so each student will be given an evaluation and personalized degree plan during the admission process.”
Seale said an estimated 95% of students transferring to C-N are eligible for merit-based aid and 84% are eligible for need-based aid.
She said that she is pleased with Phi Theta Kappa’s recognition, but isn’t surprised.
“Transfer students often comment to me about how personable and available our faculty and staff are,” Seale said. “They can walk into an office such as financial aid, for instance, and speak to a counselor without lines or the need to make an appointment. The same is true all around campus. We are family at C-N, and we want to get to know our students. Our faculty want to help them succeed and they notice when they are not in class. A student transferring can expect to not be just a number at C-N.”
For more information
Those interested in learning more about transferring to Carson-Newman may call (865) 471-3223 or visit cn.edu/apply online.
About Carson-Newman
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. The institution’s website is cn.edu.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.