BLOUNTVILLE — For the second time in as many months, Brandon Keller has been honored for helping fellow Sullivan County residents in an emergency situation.
From the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office:
• On Wednesday, Jan. 26, an elderly Kingsport couple was reported missing.
• Due to special needs that both of them had and the fact that no contact could be made with them, a Silver Alert was issued on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their safe return.
• The morning of Jan. 27, Keller was on his way to work and noticed a vehicle on the side of Highway 36.
• Taking a closer look, Keller noticed a female lying on the ground beside the vehicle. It was cold that morning and Keller stopped to see if he could be of assistance.
• Keller called 911 and began helping the couple, finding the missing male in the vehicle and cold. Keller placed the male inside of his vehicle to warm up and then began assisting the female that was lying on the ground.
• Keller was placing the female in his vehicle to warm up when deputies arrived.
Keller and his father were recently presented the Citizen Lifesaving Award by Sheriff Cassidy for their efforts in pulling a man from a burning vehicle on Christmas Day.
Last Thursday, Sheriff Cassidy presented the Citizen Service Medal to Brandon Keller for going above and beyond in helping fellow citizens in this most recent act of helping in an emergency.