ROGERSVILLE — Todd Biggs ended is 12 year career on the Rogersville City School Board of Education last month much the way city school students have attended classes this year — remotely.
Biggs opted not to see a fourth term on the RCS BOE in the Nov. 3 election
There were initially three candidates for two available seats on the RCS BOE in the Nov. 3 election, including incumbents Biggs, Reed Matney, and retired teacher Carol Carpenter Gibson.
Biggs later withdrew his candidacy, leaving Matney and Gibson uncontested on the ballot for the two available seats.
His last BOE meeting was held Dec. 8 via ZOOM due to spiking COVID-19 cases in the area.
“Todd, we’re going to miss you,” said Matney, who is board chairman. “This last meeting we didn’t get to meet face-to-face, to get to say anything to you. But, certainly we wish you well, and certainly appreciate all the work that you’ve done over the years.”
As the meeting ended Biggs said, “It’s truly been an honor and a privilege to have served. I’ll pass this torch on to Ms. Carol, and I know that she will do a phenomenal job. I’ve truly enjoyed it, and the memories are priceless that I’ve encountered. Thank you all for everything you’ve done.”
Gibson will be sworn in at the next RCS BOE meeting which is scheduled for Jan. 12.