GATE CITY — The Scott County Community Garden has popped up in Gate City like a budding perennial ready to invite locals to participate in the joys of gardening.
“We do this to allow opportunities for people to grow vegetables, to learn and to be healthier,” project co-manager Brent Virts said.
The project is supported by the nonprofit Southwest Virginia Community Foundation to promote the growth of local, fresh vegetables.
The garden is situated behind Gate City Presbyterian Church on Jones Street, where raised beds are available to community members to adopt for the season free of charge.
“We do have some low-income housing nearby, and some people that live there have adopted beds,” Virts said. “Mainly, it’s a lot of people in the Gate City and Weber City communities. We do have a couple from Kingsport as well.”
The garden currently has eight available beds to anyone interested in growing anything from tomatoes and cucumbers to beans and squash.
Members recently began planting cool weather plants such as lettuce, onions and sugar snap peas. And on Saturday, May 14, the garden will host its Spring Planting Day with free warm-weather seeds and plants available. The event will also include help from experienced gardeners ready to assist and provide guidance on plant choices, pest management, harvesting, and soil health.
The community garden operates in a 100 by 75 foot area surrounded by an 8-foot fence to keep plants safe from deer. The garden area also includes a shed, a compost pile, bird houses, a bird bath and a flower bed.
“It’s really a neat little place,” Virts said. “There’s a bench area to sit and enjoy the birds. Even though it’s in the middle of Gate City, it’s like you’re out in the country. You’re near Moccasin Gap and the big Clinch Mountain. It’s a beautiful location.”
Apart from the scenery, Virts and the other co-managers have continued the garden project for more than six years to offer the community various benefits, all found within the garden space.
“They have an opportunity to grow fresh vegetables, to have a healthier lifestyle and to eat healthier,” Virts said. “And they can socially interact with other people that maybe they never met before or maybe they have something in common with. It’s a good exercise and it’s a good opportunity to teach their children where food comes from and how to grow it.”
For more information or to reserve one of the remaining spaces, call (276) 594-0223. You can also see updates at https://www.facebook.com/scottcountycomgar/.
