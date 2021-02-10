Being mindful of your mental health is essential. Getting a grasp on that anxious feeling and pushing forward is the key. Recognizing what’s typical and what’s not may help ease that feeling.
COVID-19 may be worrisome for people. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Social distancing makes it even more challenging to be able to relieve some of that stress.
When stress gets the best of you, don’t think twice about taking a personal day. Learn how to take a successful mental health day that leaves your brain actually feeling better. Just because you’re not coughing up phlegm or in bed with a fever doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take a day off. No, that doesn’t mean you should play hooky, but if your brain feels foggy and you’re sick with stress, taking a personal day is justifiable. It’s essential for your health and well-being.
High-functioning anxiety
High-functioning anxiety isn’t an official medical diagnosis; it’s an increasingly common term used to describe a collection of anxiety-related symptoms that very well may be indicative of a diagnosable condition or conditions. As far as mental health conditions go, it’s somewhat “appealing,” according to Elizabeth Cohen, a New York City-based clinical psychologist.
More often than not, people would prefer to be considered “high-functioning” rather than just “generally anxious,” she explains. Because there’s still so much stigma shrouding all forms of mental health diagnoses, the desire to distance oneself from these conditions could impede inner reflection and access to necessary mental health care, says Cohen. On the other hand, the labeling of “high-functioning” may provide a friendlier access point, due in part to how this condition is framed. Perfectionism, people-pleasing, overachieving, and overworking — no matter the negative mental health impact — are understandably all signs of high-functioning anxiety. Of course, that’s just the shortlist of the possible symptoms of high-functioning anxiety.
Always apologizing
“Saying ‘I’m so sorry,’ or ‘I’m so sorry I’m late,’ gets seen as conscientiousness — but in reality, you’re putting extra pressure on yourself,” according to Cohen. “Behaviors associated with high-functioning anxiety get reinforced by the world around you.”
When to take a mental health day
Save your mental health day for when the strain of building stress from work or life is beginning to show — when you haven’t been able to concentrate, think clearly, or manage your emotions.
How a mental health day can Help you
Taking a mental health day lets you recharge, resets your perspective, and allows your body and mind to rest. Suppose you don’t tend to your stress, anxiety, or depression. In that case, it can affect your work performance and composure in the workplace, resulting in a layoff and even causing physical ailments, which can damage your career and life.
Being mindful of your mental health is essential. Getting a grasp on anxiety and pushing forward is the key. Recognizing what’s typical and what’s not may help the ease of that feeling. Setting priorities, don’t be overwhelmed by creating a life-changing list of things to do while staying at home. Set achievable goals each day and outline steps to those goals.
Slow down. Stop for a second. Take a breath. Clear your mind. Think of something positive. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about and your community stronger.