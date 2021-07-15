As we discussed in the last article, vitamins and minerals are essential nutrients. They perform hundreds of roles in the body. They help bones, heal wounds and bolster the immune system. They also convert food into energy and repair cellular damage. Vitamins help your body grow and work the way it should.
In its Vitamin Almanac this summer, Healthy Kingsport is exploring the 13 essential vitamins: A, C, D, E, K, and the B vitamins. This week, we will focus on vitamins K and the B’s.
Vitamin K
Vitamin K refers to structurally similar, fat-soluble vitamins found in foods and marketed as dietary supplements. The human body requires vitamin K for post-synthesis modification of certain proteins that are required for blood coagulation — a process in which blood changes from a free-flowing liquid to a semi-solid gel — or for controlling the binding of calcium in bones and other tissues.
The most common types of vitamin K are K1 and K2. Vitamin K1 — also known as phylloquinone — is the type usually found in leafy green vegetables. It’s also the most common type of vitamin K in the human diet. Vitamin K2 is a group of compounds known as menaquinones. They’re often present in animal products and fermented foods. Gut bacteria also produce small amounts of menaquinones. However, the amount of vitamin K2 the gut produces varies. You can get the recommended amount of vitamin K by eating a variety of foods. Prunes, fermented dairy products, asparagus, fresh and dried basil, soybeans, cucumbers, and extra virgin olive oil are good sources of vitamin K2.
Vitamin B’s
The B vitamins include thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, biotin, B6, B12, and folate. These vitamins help the process your body uses to get or make energy from the food you eat. They also help form red blood cells. Foods with the highest levels of vitamin B are salmon, leafy greens, liver, eggs, beef, oysters, clams and legumes. Many cereals and some breads have added B vitamins. To make sure you are getting enough vitamin B, visit the Kingsport Farmers Market, located at 308 Clinchfield St. The market is open every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit kingsportfarmersmarket.org.
Use vitamins wisely
Remember, vitamins are significant to get your body’s physiological function running. Supplements aren’t intended to replace food. They can’t replicate all of the nutrients and benefits of whole foods, such as fruits and vegetables. Whole foods offer three main advantages over dietary supplements.
But it is critical to note that too many vitamins can cause the buildup of toxins in the body, and too many antioxidants can lead to certain cancers. Take your vitamins at adequate levels and consult with your health care provider before starting a vitamin regimen.