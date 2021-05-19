Summer is for Play
One of the many benefits of summer is the positive effect on many people’s mental health. The sun gives us more vitamin D, which raises energy levels and makes us feel happier. Now that school is officially out and summer is approaching, don’t forget to play outside. Let’s celebrate summer by celebrating fun national holidays.
June and July are full of national celebrations from Nature Photography Day to National Sunglasses Day. Let’s be a little inventive this summer and continue the summer celebrations, starting with all the “Small Starts” you have accomplished this year.
June
June 15 — Nature Photography Day. Whether in your backyard or local park, snap a few pics with your camera (or phone) to share!
June 18 — National Go Fishing Day. Take a break from your daily routine to visit a stream, pond, lake or river near you.
June 27 — National Sunglasses Day. The health of an eye is critical; get outside and use them by wearing your favorite pair of sunglasses!
June 29 — National Camera Day. You won't want to forget these summer days; bring along the camera and snap some family photos!
June is also Aquarium Month, National Camping Month and National Great Outdoors Month.
July
July 2 — Hop-a-Park Day. Visit several local parks or playgrounds in your community today!
July 7 — National Father-Daughter Take a Walk Day. This day promotes bonding time and physical activity — a win-win!
July 17 — National Ice Cream Day. Yum! Grab a scoop or two to enjoy this day. Be sure to use fresh fruit to top off the yummy treat.
July 22 — National Hammock Day. Find a nice relaxing spot in your backyard, grab a good book, take to a hammock and swing your stress away. And if you don’t have a hammock, a blanket on the grass works just fine.
July 30 — National Dance Day. Rain or shine, National Dance Day was created to raise awareness about and encourage everyone to embrace dance as a fun and positive way to maintain good health and combat obesity. This is some fun physical activity that the whole family can do.
In July, there is also National Anti-Boredom Month and National Picnic Month.
School's out, so plan some creative activities to replace the school structure with fun and engaging activities for your family during summer break.