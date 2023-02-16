Healthy Kingsport wants to recognize the champion organizations within our community that promote the health and well-being of their staff. Luttrell Staffing Group has been a continued partner of our program initiatives.

Owner David Luttrell said, “Luttrell Staffing Group has enjoyed being a part of Healthy Kingsport for the last few years. Our staff and I have benefited from it by being motivated to drink more water, exercise and eat healthy.

Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport and can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org. Hannah Shipley is the program coordinator and can be reached at hshipley@healthykingsport.org.