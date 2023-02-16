Healthy Kingsport wants to recognize the champion organizations within our community that promote the health and well-being of their staff. Luttrell Staffing Group has been a continued partner of our program initiatives.
Owner David Luttrell said, “Luttrell Staffing Group has enjoyed being a part of Healthy Kingsport for the last few years. Our staff and I have benefited from it by being motivated to drink more water, exercise and eat healthy.
“A healthy employee is more productive, has better attendance and is happier. Being a part of Healthy Kingsport encourages this.”
However, don’t take just Luttrell’s word for it. Here is what a few staff members had to say about Healthy Kingsport:
Jolynn Quillen: “Luttrell Staffing Group began actively participating in Healthy Kingsport a little over three years ago. Upon their recommendation, we commissioned a vending machine for our breakroom and stocked healthy foods, drinks and snacks. We worked with area YMCAs to give our employees discount incentives to join. A local grocery chain, which was participating with Healthy Kingsport, provided us with a grocery list of nutritious foods. They gave us access to their online portal and of course curb pickup! We also became a smoke/tobacco free company. Healthy Kingsport offered several online challenges, newsletters and program suggestions that we took advantage of. As a company, we began challenging each other. We have had weight loss challenges and several walking and step challenges. We also publish a monthly newsletter geared to all aspects of healthy living. Many of us can give credit to Healthy Kingsport and Luttrell Staffing Group for helping us change our habits and continue our health journey.”
Sam Cepeda: “Luttrell Staffing Group’s commitment to employee wellness and the incentives they provided, including through Healthy Kingsport, sparked a change in my mindset. They offered several wellness programs, and at first, I was hesitant to participate. However, reluctant as I was, I signed up for some of them and found them to be not only motivating, but also a lot of fun!
“The programs were designed to make it easy for me to get started and stay on track. I never thought friendly competition would be so motivating, but it played a significant role in my wellness journey. I was able to get into healthy habits that are sustainable. We participated in challenges involving walking, exercise routines, nutrition, etc. and because of them, I lost a lot of the extra poundage; I feel stronger and healthier than I’ve ever been. I’m grateful for the opportunities Luttrell Staffing Group provided. I hope more of my co-workers take advantage of these life-changing programs.”
Samantha Cupp: “In the time our company has begun its partnership with Healthy Kingsport, I have myself been more mindful of the simple things from making sure I hydrate my body daily, increase my steps in a job that requires a lot of sitting at a PC and making better food choices for my overall health. All these things, that truly are just small changes to my daily life, have proven to make a huge difference in how I feel and how much better my stress level and concentration level is on my job and at home. Sometimes it’s hard to make changes like this because of long-term habits, but when you do it as a team with co-workers, friends or family, the extra support makes all the difference in your success. I’m thankful my employer made the decision to invest in the health and overall well-being of myself and my co-workers.”
If you have any questions about how Healthy Kingsport can help promote health and wellness within your organization, please reach out to us to set up a discussion. To see how we invest in our community, follow us on all social media platforms.
About Healthy Kingsport
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle.