KINGSPORT — Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Eastman Chemical Co., the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council launched Farmacy Fit, a Farmers Market walking program, in partnership with the Kingsport Farmers Market and Healthy Kingsport.
Farmacy Fit aims to provide community members with an accessible and fun avenue for physical activity and an incentive to purchase and eat healthier fruits and vegetables.
“I can’t say enough good things about the Farmacy Fit Program,” said Hannah Shipley, program coordinator for Healthy Kingsport. “Not only has it given people motivation to get moving and eat healthy, but it’s been so rewarding to build relationships with our walkers.”
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 to 11 at the Kingsport Farmers Market through the month of October.
Participants will receive $4 in tokens to spend on fresh Farmers Market fruits and vegetables from participating vendors. Tokens will expire at the end of the market season so be sure to cash them in.
“Having a program that provides access to free fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers while promoting physical activity at the same time is the perfect program for Healthy Kingsport to advocate for,” said Desteny Clemons, Director of Healthy Kingsport.
Highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness
On Saturday, the Farmacy Fit program will host a Breast Cancer Awareness walk. The led walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will be a 1.8-mile walk around Downtown Kingsport to honor the one out of every eight women who are diagnosed with breast cancer.
Upon completion of the designated route, each participant will return to the booth to receive $5 in tokens for this special walk only, as well as be entered into a drawing for prizes. We encourage you to bring friends and family and wear your pink to show support for this important cause.
“Healthy Kingsport is proud to host this special walk to celebrate and honor breast cancer survivors and to educate about the prevention and detection to reduce the risk of breast cancer,” said Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations and talent development.