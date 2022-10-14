Healthy Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Eastman Chemical Co., the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council launched Farmacy Fit, a Farmers Market walking program, in partnership with the Kingsport Farmers Market and Healthy Kingsport.

Farmacy Fit aims to provide community members with an accessible and fun avenue for physical activity and an incentive to purchase and eat healthier fruits and vegetables.

For more information about how to get involved in this program, call Clemons at (423) 392-8837 or email at dclemons@healthykingsport.org.