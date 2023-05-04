Healthy Kingsport wants to recognize individuals throughout our health care systems that go above and beyond their designated titles to ensure that our community is well taken care of. We thank you!
This week Healthy Kingsport’s Caring for Our Community Spotlight shines on Mary Hall.
What is your background?
I have worked at Holston Valley Medical Center for 22 years and I love what I do!
What made you decide to pursue a career
in health care?
I love people and I love helping them. It makes me feel good. I think I make patients feel better when I talk with them as I clean their room.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
The most rewarding part is the people I have met over the years, and the satisfaction of a job well done, knowing I have made a difference in their stay here at the hospital.
What have you learned about yourself
from doing what you do?
I have learned to be strong. I have seen patients going through really difficult things, and I think if they can do it, so can I.
Who inspires you, personally
and professionally?
My mother and father inspire me. They raised me to work hard and to be kind and compassionate.
What was one of your career’s most impactful personal moments so far?
I have been told by many patients that I cheered them up or made their stay so much better. They looked forward to seeing me each day, and that has been so rewarding.
What was your proudest moment
(career or otherwise)?
The nurses on A4 voted for me to receive “employee of the month” for their unit. Normally, this award would go to a nurse in their unit.
What three words best describe you?
Hardworking, Inspiring and Energetic (My managers call me the Energizer bunny!)
If you could tell your 20-year-old self one thing, what would it be?
Pursue more education, because I have found over the years, it would have been very helpful. Technology is a challenge for me.
Want to nominate an individual in the health care community that goes the extra mile for our region? Email us at info@healthykingsport.org for more information.
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living.