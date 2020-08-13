Suppose your goals are weight maintenance, creativity and thinking, sleep quality, happiness, a better mood, a stronger heart, sturdier bones and leanness. Then this is a must read!
Benefits of walking
Walking can offer numerous health benefits to people of all ages and fitness levels. It may also help prevent certain diseases and even prolong your life. PubMed Central shows walking can help reduce anxiety, depression and a negative mood. It can also boost self-esteem and reduce symptoms of social withdrawal. To experience these benefits, aim for 30 minutes of brisk walking or other moderate-intensity exercise three days a week. You can also break it up into three 10-minute walks.
According to a 2018 study, walking “briskly” means taking at least 100 steps per minute. Healthy Kingsport offers an app that counts and tracks your steps. All you have to do is visit our website, click on the Walker Tracker logo and sign up for our Walker Tracker app. You can link your tracking devices to the app, or you can input your steps manually. The app will begin to track your steps and enter you into our 4 Million Mile Challenge.
History lesson: some walking milestones
1860 to 1903: This was the Pedestrian Age, when walking was the leading sport in Europe and America. Big money came to walking as long-distance walkers earned more per race than today’s basketball players, the equivalent of 100 years of the salary of the day.
1964: The modern athletic shoe company was born as Phil Knight and his trusty waffle iron create Blue Ribbon Sports, which later became Nike, Inc.
1998: The first three-day walk for breast cancer is held. These walks became very popular and raised millions of dollars for breast cancer charities over the next 17 years.
1999/2000: Millennium Walks and World Walking Day Walks held worldwide.
2017: Participants in Healthy Kingsport surpassed the challenge of exercising the equivalent of walking one million miles annually.
Community: Dr. Ruth Ketron
Dr. Ruth Ketron, a Healthy Kingsport walker, said, “Joining Healthy Kingsport gave a big challenge to me. My goal has been to walk 10,000 steps every day. So far there have been very few days I haven’t reached my goals.”
She began walking in 1992 after attending a race walking class at the Crazy Eights Festival. USATrack and Field had started a national 5K senior racewalk each year in Kingsport under Bobby Baker’s leadership. The program lasted until 2011. As a 90-year-old woman, she recently walked a certified 1-mile race and set a Tennessee record, finishing in 13 minutes and 35 seconds.
Join Dr. Ruth and other seniors every Thursday at the Lynn View Community center’s new track for our new challenge.
Walk with the Lynn View Mile-Agers. This walk will be every Thursday morning beginning at 8:30. For more information, contact Michelle Tolbert, branch coordinator at the Kingsport Senior Center at (423) 392-8404 or visit healthykingsport.org
Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for how-to videos and educational posts about our Exercise Almanac!
Thank you for reading the Exercise Almanac, and I hope Healthy Kingsport has introduced you to some new exercises. Stay healthy, readers!