Establishing and adhering to a daily walking routine has many benefits. Walking builds, tones, and shapes muscles. Stretching out your stride, keeping your posture erect (shoulders back and down) and your upper body in motion loosen stiff joints, muscles and tendons.
Walking is a longer-duration, lower-intensity exercise that can burn more fat than a short, intense workout. You will reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure by being consistent. Walking can also stabilize blood sugar levels and make you less insulin resistant, without risking a blood sugar plunge that can accompany intense exercise.
Taking a walk in the fresh air has mental as well as physical benefits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people took to walking outdoors as a rare permitted activity during lockdown, and a new study from researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) suggests we should all keep up the habit. Studies have shown that even relatively short walks have a good effect, not only on our general well-being, but also on our brain structure.
Coming up with unique ways to get those steps in can be rewarding. Create goals and timelines that you want to meet. Join walking challenges with Healthy Kingsport or other local organizations.
Lydia Hoskins with UT/TSU Extension Sullivan County kicked off Walk Across on Sept. 13th in Sullivan County. This is an eight-week challenge where teams of six or less are encouraged to cumulatively walk the equivalent of the length of Tennessee (about 440 miles) or more! Team members do not have to walk together; some may prefer to walk outside, while others walk on a treadmill. The team that walks the farthest “across Tennessee” will win, but everyone who participates will take home a healthy habit: walking for fitness.
Healthy Kingsport is creating a “steps and activities challenge” on its Walker Tracker app. This walking challenge begins on Oct. 1 and is entitled Steppin’ On Leaves.
Healthy Kingsport wants to encourage
the community to visit different locations throughout the city:
• Bays Mountain
• Warriors Path
• Historic Downtown Kingsport Heritage Trail
• Greenbelt
• Kingsport Selfie Trail
• Lynn View Community Track
• Borden Park
• Centennial Park
Go to visitkingsport.com or kingsportparksandrecreation.org for more locations.
Healthy Kingsport utilizes the Walker Tracker app to promote its physical activities initiatives. We are proud to say we have 69 organizations, 518 teams and 4,394 individuals utilizing our Walker Tracker.
Healthy Kingsport has created a challenge that anyone in the community can join. All you have to do is visit our website, click on the 4-million-mile city challenge to sign up or download Walker Tracker on your smart device. You can link your tracking devices to the app or you can input your steps manually. Visit our Facebook page for a how-to video.
1. Download our app — WALKER TRACKER
2. Select create new account
3. Type “Healthy Kingsport”
4. Create user account
5. Select register
6. Enable notifications
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle Aiesha Edwards is the Executive Director of Healthy Kingsport. She can be reached at [email protected].
