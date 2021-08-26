As a country and community, we have now been battling COVID-19 for more than a year and a half. During that time, we have seen more than a half-million Americans lose their lives to this deadly illness. Nearly 14,000 of those deaths have been within the state of Tennessee, and more than 2,000 here within our own region. That’s 2,000 husbands, wives, fathers, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons and mothers whose lives were cut short.
I’ve witnessed the devastation that this disease has created both as a health care provider and as a daughter who was left behind when it robbed me of my own mother last fall. I’ve seen the exhaustion and fatigue that weigh on our nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists (RTs) and ancillary staff as they continue to work around the clock to care for patients who continue to present to our hospital in mass quantities. I see and feel the overwhelming stress of our hospital administration as they struggle to find space while continuing to provide our teams with the support, equipment and the too brief rest they need to keep caring for these patients.
The delta variant is here. And it’s shown to be twice as contagious as prior strains, while causing more severe illness in those who haven’t been vaccinated. I don’t need an official report to tell me this, however. The hundreds of nurses, physicians, RTs and administrators who work in our local hospitals don’t need researchers and agencies to tell them this. We see it every day when we go to work. We see it as we work daily to convert different areas of our hospitals into makeshift ICUs so that we can handle the sheer number of patients who are affected by yet another surge. We see it as we count the number of ventilators that we have and determine how many we’ll have to order to handle the projected patient volume by next week. We see it as we watch our pediatric population be affected in a way they’ve never been before, and we watch in horror and distress as our pediatric ICUs now begin to fill up as well.
I promise you: We are doing everything we possibly can. I pray no one reading this will ever experience what it’s like to FaceTime with your family before they’re placed on a ventilator, while the nurse holds their hand and whispers any words of comfort they can possibly offer. I especially pray no one reading this will ever be the one whose hand our nurses hold. But I promise you that if you are, our nurses and team will give everything they have to save your life and get you back home to your loved ones. They’ve been doing it for much longer than they should have been. And although they are exhausted beyond belief, their compassion and dedication have never wavered.
And now, I’m asking you to help them.
Please consider:
• Vaccines continue to reduce a person’s risk of contracting the virus that causes COVID-19, including the delta variant. Some fully vaccinated people can still become infected and experience illness; however, these individuals are much less likely to suffer severe disease and/or death. Many of our area pharmacies offer the vaccine, as well as Ballad Health Medical Associates offices. For a complete list, visit www.vaccines.gov.
• As we continue to build the level of vaccination nationwide, we must also use the other available prevention strategies, including physical distancing and masking indoors in public places.
We will never stop this pandemic until we all work together.
As always, speak with your health care provider about your available options before making any decisions to ensure you’re making the right choice for you!
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy.